South Africa
Entrepreneurship
    Call for MSMEs to apply for support of up to R23m

    The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has called on qualifying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to apply for support of up to R23m under the Business Infrastructure Support Programme (Bisp).
    2 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Bisp aims to support MSMEs with business-enabling machinery, equipment, tools, technology, energy support and infrastructure (newly built or refurbished) and enable market access for MSMEs.

    Priority sectors include disaster management, agriculture, manufacturing (food & beverages), medical, automotive, construction, wholesale and retail, mining, services and creative Industries.

    Applicants may apply for built Infrastructure - refurbished or new (e.g. MSME hubs, Industrial Parks, market stalls, etc) from R1m up to R23m; equipment, tools, technology and machinery from R1m up to R5m and energy support solutions from R1m up to R10m.

    Eligible applicants include municipalities; municipal and provincial entities; traditional authorities and registered legal entities (e.g cooperatives, private companies, informal traders).

    The programme covers applicants who fall within the category of micro enterprises with a maximum turnover of R10 million, as well as small enterprises with an annual turnover of not more than R10m.

    Applicants are required to complete the Bisp application form and submit it together with all required supporting documents as listed in the form, including but not limited to:

    - Financial statements and or management accounts signed by an accountant (where applicable).
    - Compliance documentation (Permits from relevant authorities where applicable e.g. ElA or Land Use -N.B built infrastructure applications).
    - Central Supplier Database (CSD) compliance for suppliers.
    - Technical designs and cost breakdowns.
    - Executive Authority approvals.

    Applications must be submitted online by 19 September 2025. The website for applications can be found on https://vcmasa.dsbd.gov.za/.

    Alternatively, download and complete the official BISP Application form on https://vcmasa.dsbd.gov.za/ and submit the completed application and supporting documents via email to: az.vog.dbsd@PSIB.

    Applicants will receive an automated response with a reference number confirming receipt of your application.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
