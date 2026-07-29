Altron appoints Collin Govender as managing director of Altron HealthTech

Altron, South Africa's leading multi-platform and IT services company, today announced the appointment of Collin Govender as managing director of Altron HealthTech, effective 1 September 2026. Govender succeeds Leslie Moodley, who has announced his early retirement earlier this month.

Govender is currently group chief operating officer at Altron, where he oversees strategy execution, human capital, ESG, Group IT, and real estate across the Group's multi-platform operating model. In this role, he has driven the operational excellence and strategic coherence that define Altron's approach to value creation.

"Govender is the natural successor for Altron HealthTech at this critical juncture," said Werner Kapp, group chief executive officer. "His track record of transforming businesses coupled with his strategic vision and commitment to unlocking human potential, positions him to accelerate HealthTech's market position and unlock the significant AI and data monetisation opportunities that exist within that business. This transition strengthens our multi-platform strategy and our ability to execute with precision and pace."

With over 25 years of experience in technology, managed services, and digital transformation, Govender has built a career on turning complex challenges into competitive advantage. Govender's tenure at Altron spans nearly a decade across various roles. He joined the Group in 2017 and drove significant turnarounds and profit improvement strategies as managing director of Altron Karabina and Altron Systems Integration before becoming group chief operating officer in 2024.

Earlier in his career, Govender held senior leadership roles at T-Systems South Africa, where he managed service lines generating over R600m in revenue, drove profitability improvements exceeding 150%, and established best practices that earned T-Systems South Africa top-three customer satisfaction rankings globally. He is a graduate of INSEAD's Advanced Management Program and Harvard Business School's Strategic Executive Program for Africa.

"I am deeply energised by the opportunity to lead Altron HealthTech," said Collin Govender. "The business has established a strong foundation in the management of healthcare practices and electronic health records, but the real opportunity lies ahead: leveraging our data assets, advancing our AI capabilities, and creating new monetisation surfaces that benefit healthcare providers and create better outcomes for patients. My focus will be on scaling our platform, unlocking the full potential of our data, and building an organisation where operational excellence and human potential drive every decision."

Leslie Moodley, who has led Altron HealthTech since 2021, leaves behind a business stronger in market position, strategic partnership, and operational discipline. During his tenure, he championed innovations that enhanced healthcare provider productivity and patient outcomes, guided the business through market evolution, and positioned HealthTech as a thought leader in healthcare technology.

"On behalf of Altron, I extend our gratitude to Leslie for his leadership and contributions to HealthTech and the broader healthcare sector," Kapp added.

"During his tenure, HealthTech brought to market pioneering innovations in oncology that have made a tangible difference to patients' lives - something I remain personally proud of and remains a powerful reminder of what drives us at Altron: solving real-world problems using data, technology and human ingenuity. We wish Leslie every happiness in his well-earned retirement."



