Alexforbes posts strong results as assets under management jump 22%

Alexforbes has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2026, with assets under management and administration rising 22% to R733bn.

Source: Pexels.

The group delivered 22% growth in normalised profit, alongside solid gains in both institutional and retail new business flows. Despite volatile markets and global uncertainty, the business continued to scale effectively. Its performance was further recognised with the Raging Bull South African Manager of the Year award for Alexforbes Investments.

Chief executive officer, Dawie de Villiers said, "These are strong numbers but more importantly, they show what kind of company we’re becoming. With best advice at the heart of what we do, we have taken practical steps to build a more relevant and adaptable business that is closely aligned to what clients are dealing with in the real world.

"When combined with consistent performance over time, this positions us as an attractive investment destination for clients through different market cycles."

Consistency over potential

The results come at a time when South Africa itself is sending mixed but gradually more constructive signals. The recent Fitch upgrade of the country’s sovereign rating to BB from BB-, with a stable outlook, reflects improving fiscal credibility and progress on consolidation. National Treasury has described this as part of a broader shift in the ratings trajectory, which signals that more disciplined policymaking can change sentiment over time.

"South Africa doesn’t fall short on potential, it falls short on consistency," said de Villiers. "We’ve got the depth, the talent and the willingness to do a lot better. But too often we lose ground because we don’t stay disciplined or follow things through. The opportunity is there, it comes down to staying focused and getting the basics right over and over again."

That perspective sits at the centre of Alexforbes’ view: measured optimism, grounded in realism. The country does not need more rhetoric, it needs steadier delivery. For Alexforbes, that means leadership across both the public and private sectors stepping forward with clearer accountability, better alignment and a stronger commitment to seeing things through.

If South Africa is to convert improving sentiment into sustained growth, it will depend less on lofty ambitions and more on a regular cadence of deliberate action.

AI-driven transformation strategy

Alexforbes is positioning itself for exactly that kind of environment. Rather than treating change as disruption, the group is leaning into it by investing in future-fit platforms, expanding its retail capability, deepening advice-led relationships and using technology to improve both efficiency and relevance. A key part of that shift is the group’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI).

Alexforbes has established a formal AI capability with clear governance and is already deploying solutions across client servicing, analytics, risk management and operations.

These are improving turnaround times, strengthening decision-making and enhancing client experience, using AI as a practical enabler rather than as a narrative.

Looking ahead, Alexforbes expects the environment to remain volatile, but sees a clear path to progress both for the business and the country.

"The next phase, for us and for South Africa, is really about doing the basics well and doing them consistently," said de Villiers. "For Alexforbes, that means staying close to clients, investing where it matters and using tools like AI responsibly. For South Africa, it’s about leadership and follow-through. That’s what builds confidence and that’s what turns potential into real impact."