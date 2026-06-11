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South Africa to host SACU summit in Cape Town next week
The ninth Sacu Summit of Heads of State or Government, the 56th Sacu Council of Ministers and quarterly meetings of Sacu institutions will take place from Thursday, 18 June 2026 to Friday, 26 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2), according to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).
The meetings will bring together heads of State and government, ministers, senior government officials and delegates from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.
Sacu predates modern trade and customs agreements, and it remains the oldest functioning Customs Union. It was originally established by the British colonial power in the 1880s.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za