Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ecentric Payment SystemsBroad MediaBinanceJNPRAICPA & CIMASAICAMesh TradeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Alexforbes acquires OUTvest

    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Alexforbes has successfully finalised the purchase of the OUTvest digital investments platform from OUTsurance.
    Source: Wilkinson Architectural Metals. Alex Forbes headquarters.
    Source: Wilkinson Architectural Metals. Alex Forbes headquarters.

    This strategic move aims to broaden the services offered by Alexforbes, allowing them to cater to a more diverse set of investment requirements. OUTvest, established in 2017 and recognised for its excellence, serves as a digital investments platform, connecting individuals with financial advice and a diverse array of investment options to assist in realising their financial objectives.

    Viresh Maharaj, executive for retail at Alexforbes, said, ‘We believe that combining the transformative power of financial inclusion with leading-edge technology presents a unique opportunity to make an impact on people’s lives by helping them reach their chosen investment outcome. OUTvest fits neatly into our strategy by helping customers set goals, select investments and track their progress over time.’

    The financial services industry is regarded as a prime candidate for disruption by fintech start-ups given the maturity of the South African market, legacy technology and convoluted investor experiences.

    Many players have found initial traction in South Africa but have struggled to gain the necessary scale to continue sustainably. In the experience of OUTvest, it is clear that customers value the convenience of digital, the confidence of financial advice and the ability to take control of their investment decisions but the challenge has been to connect these capabilities to potential clients.

    The integration of OUTvest into Alexforbes places it firmly into an ecosystem focused on customer engagement, investment management and financial advice.

    Danie Matthee, chief executive officer of OUTsurance, stated, ‘We are proud to have conceptualised and incubated the OUTvest platform. The team has built an incredible engine and we are confident that Alexforbes will provide the right environment to realise its full potential.’

    Maharaj concluded, "This is an incredible leap forward for Alexforbes as we accelerate towards helping our customers personalise their financial journeys. We are excited to integrate with the OUTvest team, harness the technology we have acquired and unlock the opportunity to become the digital disruptor."

    NextOptions


    Related

    Ornico celebrates win at the Global AMEC Awards 2023
    OrnicoOrnico celebrates win at the Global AMEC Awards 2023
    From 0 to 1 million in 1 year
    Broad MediaFrom 0 to 1 million in 1 year
    Business Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Broad MediaPosition your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
    Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
    Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon
    Broad MediaSeason 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon
    Daily Investor shows exceptional growth
    Broad MediaDaily Investor shows exceptional growth
    Source:
    Alexforbes completes acquisition of Sanlam's retirement fund administration operations
    1 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz