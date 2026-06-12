360-degree leadership: How young SA professionals can thrive as managers

South Africa possesses one of the most vibrant, diverse and complex corporate landscapes in the world. At the heart of this landscape is a fast-growing cohort of young managers who are already divisional leaders despite being 35 and under.

Young professionals are stepping into leadership roles faster than ever before. They are highly ambitious, technically savvy, and eager to make an impact. However, they also face a steep learning curve. They must navigate corporate politics, manage older generations, and lead peers – all while trying to prove their own worth.

To thrive, emerging managers must move beyond traditional top-down authority in order to master the art of 360-degree leadership. This means learning how to manage up, manage down, and bridge deep generational divides.

Managing up and managing down: a dual challenge

For a young manager, leadership is a two-way street. Managing down requires building trust with a team that may include older, more experienced individuals. Some team members may openly question a younger manager's authority. To overcome this, emerging leaders should strive to lead with humility, rather than via their newly acquired job title. They need to acknowledge the experience around them, listen actively, and focus on supporting their team's journey to success.

At the same time, emerging managers must master managing up. This involves building strong, strategic relationships with executives and senior stakeholders. Managing up is not about flattery, but instead about understanding a leader's priorities, anticipating their needs, and communicating with clarity and impact. Young managers need to speak the language of business results, while demonstrating that they have the emotional intelligence required to handle high-pressure corporate environments.

Bridging the generational divide

South African workplaces currently house up to four different generations under one roof. We see Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z all working side by side. Each group carries distinct communication preferences, values and work ethics. This mix can easily lead to internal friction if not managed intelligently. Emerging managers must note that:

Baby Boomers and Gen X often value structured hierarchies, formal communication and loyalty; while



millennials and Gen Z prioritise flexibility, purpose-driven work and continuous feedback.

The secret to getting the best out of a multi-generational workforce is individualised leadership. Thriving new-generation managers do not force a single management style onto everyone. Rather, they are able to act as cultural translators by adapting their approach to suit each individual.

They learn to pair the steady experience of senior staff members, with the digital agility of younger workers. In doing so, they can transform potential friction into collaborative, high-performing teams able to combine the best qualities from each of the generations.

Why mentoring and coaching should be non-negotiable

Alarmingly, the 2026 Gallup report cited recently in Forbes Africa reveals that fewer than half of active corporate managers have received the formal leadership training they need to thrive in their roles.

No one is born with perfect leadership skills. While academic degrees and technical skills get young professionals promoted, it is the "soft skills" that determine whether they will succeed as leaders. This is where mentoring and coaching become essential.

Mentorship provides young managers with a valuable sounding board by connecting them with seasoned leaders – ie. those who are able to share their hard-earned wisdom and help them to navigate any corporate politics. Furthermore, such relationships can be critical for pacing new leaders on company-critical IP, proprietary processes, and foundational corporate culture.

Coaching goes a step deeper. It focuses on driving long-term, positive behavioural change. Professional coaching helps young managers to build self-awareness, improve stress tolerance, and develop the mental resilience needed to face daily workplace challenges, in a safe and focused space. It teaches them how to master their minds, spot their own blind spots and make sound decisions under pressure, as well as how to deal with tough conversations or tricky situations.

When companies invest in coaching their emerging leaders, they are not just fixing short-term issues but building a sustainable pipeline of future executives.