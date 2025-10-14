Marketing & Media trends
Col’Cacchio announces Wonder as its new creative agency partner
Col’Cacchio has announced the appointment of Wonder as its new creative agency partner.
With Wonder now leading the creative direction, the brand is embarking on a new chapter characterised by new ideas, emotional connections, and impactful work.