Adcock Ingram Critical Care and Olympus Partner for expansion

Adcock Ingram Critical Care (AICC), a leading manufacturer and supplier of hospital and critical care products in Southern Africa, and Olympus, a global MedTech company have announced their partnership.

The partnership will expand access to Olympus’ advanced endoscopy solutions and broader medical and surgical technologies across South Africa and the Southern African region.

Through this collaboration, AICC will support healthcare professionals with solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, while also strengthening access to clinical support, training and education.