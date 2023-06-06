White Square Festival announces 2023 winners

White Square, a European creativity festival, which contests cover the entire spectrum of the communications, marketing, branding and creative industries, announced the winners for 2023.

This year 759 entries from the representatives of communication, marketing, advertising, branding, digital and PR agencies of 35 countries all over the world took part in the contest program of the festival. As in previous years, the largest number of entries were in Creative Contest.

The festival said they implemented a high level of judging, professional competence and impartiality in the evaluation of the entries.

The entries of the festival were evaluated by 4 line-ups of international jury represented by experts from more than 40 countries with worldwide recognition in the advertising industry, numerous awards and experience in judging prestigious creativity festivals around the world. The evaluation of entries was held in two stages. In the first the jurors determined the festival longlist, and in the second – formed the shortlists and selected the winners of the festival and nominated entries for the festival’s Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix of the festival was determined by Grand Jury, which included the chairmen of the four major line-ups:

Chairman of Creative & Branding Jury, Michelangelo Cianciosi, founder and CEO, The Bunch, Italy

Chairman of Marketing & Digital Jury, Kestrel Lee, creative lead / ECD, Integrated Solutions, Dentsu China

Chairman of Craft Jury, Alex Teodorescu, executive producer, Saga Film, Romania

Chairman of Mass Media Jury, Krassimir Papazov, editor-in-chief of RedLink, Bulgaria.

See all the winners here.