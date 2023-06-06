Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Advertising News Europe

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


White Square Festival announces 2023 winners

6 Jun 2023
White Square, a European creativity festival, which contests cover the entire spectrum of the communications, marketing, branding and creative industries, announced the winners for 2023.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This year 759 entries from the representatives of communication, marketing, advertising, branding, digital and PR agencies of 35 countries all over the world took part in the contest program of the festival. As in previous years, the largest number of entries were in Creative Contest.

The festival said they implemented a high level of judging, professional competence and impartiality in the evaluation of the entries.

SOUTH AFRICA

Creative and Branding Jury. Source: Supplied.
White Square festival announces 2023 jury

17 Mar 2023

The entries of the festival were evaluated by 4 line-ups of international jury represented by experts from more than 40 countries with worldwide recognition in the advertising industry, numerous awards and experience in judging prestigious creativity festivals around the world. The evaluation of entries was held in two stages. In the first the jurors determined the festival longlist, and in the second – formed the shortlists and selected the winners of the festival and nominated entries for the festival’s Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix of the festival was determined by Grand Jury, which included the chairmen of the four major line-ups:

  • Chairman of Creative & Branding Jury, Michelangelo Cianciosi, founder and CEO, The Bunch, Italy
  • Chairman of Marketing & Digital Jury, Kestrel Lee, creative lead / ECD, Integrated Solutions, Dentsu China
  • Chairman of Craft Jury, Alex Teodorescu, executive producer, Saga Film, Romania
  • Chairman of Mass Media Jury, Krassimir Papazov, editor-in-chief of RedLink, Bulgaria.

See all the winners here.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, marketing, PR



Related

Kaleeta McDade named LIA creativity in the Metaverse and evolution Jury President
Kaleeta McDade named LIA creativity in the Metaverse and evolution Jury President1 day ago
Source © Francesco Dibartolo Katherine Madley Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart says creativity-led marketing can reduce media costs and increase sales
Reduce media costs and increase sales through creativity-led marketing1 day ago
Source:
The rise of digital marketing: Assessing the impact of AI and machine learning on advertising practices2 days ago
#Newsmaker: TBWA/Hunt Lascaris' Carl Willoughby on his new role as CCO
#Newsmaker: TBWA/Hunt Lascaris' Carl Willoughby on his new role as CCO2 days ago
Part 2: Chile Agency Scope Study shows data is increasingly important
Part 2: Chile Agency Scope Study shows data is increasingly important2 Jun 2023
Faheem Chaudhry to leave M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
Faheem Chaudhry to leave M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg2 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Tropika’s latest TV advert is a trip down memory lane, designed to take viewers back to their childhood
Tropika's TVC: A trip down memory lane1 Jun 2023
Source © Jose Luis Stephens Panoramic view of Santiago de Chile with the Andes mountain range in the background
Part 1: Chile Agency Scope Study - 3rd largest marketing-communication-advertising budget allocated to digital31 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz