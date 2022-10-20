Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News Botswana

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Botswana resumes beef exports to the EU

20 Oct 2022
By: Brian Benza
Botswana has resumed beef exports to the European Union two months after suspending sales because of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.
Dry aged beef products are displayed in an EDEKA supermarket in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Dry aged beef products are displayed in an EDEKA supermarket in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

In August, Botswana suspended all live cattle and beef exports following an outbreak of foot and mouth in the northeast of the southern African country.

Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak

By 25 Aug 2022

The ban was partially lifted in September, allowing exports from areas declared free of the disease, but sales to Europe, which has tougher import restrictions, remained suspended with government officials saying negotiations with the bloc were underway.

"Farmers and stakeholders are informed that exports of beef to the EU have resumed and are reminded of the usual requirements to be followed," a statement from Kefentse Motshegwa, the agriculture ministry's acting director of veterinary services, read.

Only cattle from seven of the country's 19 designated disease control zones will be allowed, and the animals will have to be placed in cattle holdings approved for EU exports for a period of 40 days before slaughter.

Along with South Africa and Namibia, Botswana is one of the biggest beef exporters to the EU, where it enjoys duty- and quota-free access.

Botswana also exports beef and live cattle to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa.

NextOptions

About Brian Benza

Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by Alexander Winning, Kirsten Donovan.
Read more: food security, foot and mouth disease, beef exports, africa agriculture, animal health, agroprocessing, Brian Benza

Related

Uganda says coffee exports down 14% year-on-year due to drought
Uganda says coffee exports down 14% year-on-year due to drought19 hours ago
SA consumer food price inflation accelerates further in September
SA consumer food price inflation accelerates further in September22 hours ago
Land Bank making progress on debt reduction
Land Bank making progress on debt reduction1 day ago
New deal to unlock opportunities for SA beef sector
New deal to unlock opportunities for SA beef sector2 days ago
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part2 days ago
SA Harvest celebrates third anniversary, 30 million meals delivered
SA Harvest celebrates third anniversary, 30 million meals delivered3 days ago
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz