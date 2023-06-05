Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Xapo BankSAICABinanceAICPA & CIMAGreenCapeBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South African business activity falls to almost two-year low - PMI

5 Jun 2023
By: Anait Miridzhanian
South African private-sector economic activity contracted for a third consecutive month in May as rolling power cuts and inflationary pressures continued to weigh on business, a survey showed on Monday, 5 June.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

he S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.9 in May, the lowest level since July 2021, from 49.6 in April. Readings above 50 indicate growth in activity.

"After a promising (albeit slight) uplift in new business during April, customer demand was back in negative territory, adding to a steep and accelerated drop in output," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added that firms continued to face severe inflation, driven by weakness in the rand, high electricity costs and elevated wage pressures.

South Africa's state power utility Eskom has also warned that it may have to increase power cuts to an unprecedented level this winter, as the country grapples with its worst power crisis on record.

"The bleak energy outlook over the winter suggests that more companies will look for alternative electricity sources, pushing costs and customer prices even higher," Owen said.

However, firms remained positive about the future, flagging an improvement in supply-chain challenges.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: economy, unemployment, PMI, factory output, Anait Miridzhanian



Related

South African factory activity contracts for 4th straight month - Absa PMI
South African factory activity contracts for 4th straight month - Absa PMI3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Dollar retreats as Fed pause eyed; US debt deal clears House1 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand hovers near record low on dollar strength31 May 2023
Social grant recipients stand in a queue outside a post office, as joblessness takes its toll in Meadowlands, a suburb of Soweto, South Africa, 24 February 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Unemployment rate rises amid power crisis16 May 2023
Source:
World Food prices rise for the first time in 20235 May 2023
Source: Reuters. People work at ''The Faktory&quot;, a fashion design and clothing manufacturing company in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Factory activity contracts less in April - Absa PMI2 May 2023
Source: iStock.
PMIs prepare to show up cracks in economic trends2 May 2023
Source:
Wesgro locks down R4.1bn in new direct investments for Cape Town and Western Cape21 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz