Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedEdge GrowthUCT Graduate School of BusinessRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

SMEs Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


New Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience (T.E.X) launches, charting the path for the entrepreneur of the future

29 Aug 2022
Issued by: The Innovator Trust
South African ICT entrepreneurship training facilitator, the Innovator Trust, announced the launch of a new event, the Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience (T.E.X), set to take place on 15 September 2022, with the aim of charting the path for the entrepreneur of the future.
New Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience (T.E.X) launches, charting the path for the entrepreneur of the future

In just under a month, tech entrepreneurs, SMMEs, academia and leaders of industry in the South African technology and business ecosystem will gather virtually and in person, in Cape Town, South Africa, to be a part of this 1-day curated experience, challenging mindsets and exploring the impact of technology on small businesses, and attempting to discover what the entrepreneur of the future will look like.

Delegates of the hybrid event can look forward to an unprecedented programme of zeitgeist keynote addresses, robust panel discussions, engaging 1-on-1 interviews with forward thinkers, and networking opportunities. During the day, decision makers, CEOs and tech entrepreneurs will meet on the T.E.X stage to weigh in on tech advancements that have transformed the modern world and consider the impact it has had on how we do business today, and the importance of growing sustainable businesses. Guest experts will engage each other on a more diverse and inclusive new business order, and present an exciting case for what the effects of technology will be on the entrepreneurial ecosystem and SMME business operations in the years to come.

Watch the T.E.X video here.

In accordance with their mandate to engineer the support for the growth and sustainability of ICT-based entrepreneurs in South Africa, the Innovator Trust has set out to establish T.E.X as a new platform for entrepreneurial growth and learning. “In addition to the entrepreneurship training programmes and incubation that we offer to SMMEs, we realise that we need to be doing more in preparing entrepreneurs for a digital future ahead,” shared Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

The Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience will also encompass the awards ceremony for the beneficiaries from the Innovator Trust’s flagship Enterprise Development incubation programme, rewarding Top Achieving ICT SMMEs for excellent business performance in revenue, employment creation and overall growth while on the programme.

Commenting on the importance of launch of the T.E.X platform, Jooste had this to add: ”If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that change can occur at any moment. The world in the next 15–20 years could be a very different place and we need to be prepared for it. Envisioning the opportunities that technology could present small businesses with requires us to undergo a paradigm shift. We hope that T.E.X will serve as a catalyst for that shift here in Africa.”

Complimentary registration open now!

Registrations for T.E.X 2022 are open now up until 15 September. Virtual seats are limited with only 400 virtual access tickets being made available to the public.

Secure your spot here.

For more information, follow us on our social media channels below:

Instagram: @innovatortrust
Facebook: @innovatortrust
Twitter: @innovatortrust
YouTube: Innovator Trust
Website: www.innovatortrust.co.za.

NextOptions
The Innovator Trust
The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
Read more: Tashline Jooste, Innovator Trust

Related

Aspiring young entrepreneurs graduate from Innovator Trust Yep programme
The Innovator TrustAspiring young entrepreneurs graduate from Innovator Trust Yep programme29 Jul 2022
Innovator Trust announces incubation opportunity for tech-based small businesses
The Innovator TrustInnovator Trust announces incubation opportunity for tech-based small businesses27 Jul 2022
Young entrepreneurs succeed in keeping South Africans connected during loadshedding
The Innovator TrustYoung entrepreneurs succeed in keeping South Africans connected during loadshedding18 May 2022
Top 10 YEP business presentations beneficiaries pitch ideas for community empowerment
The Innovator TrustTop 10 YEP business presentations beneficiaries pitch ideas for community empowerment22 Mar 2022
Epic Women Entrepreneur's Leadership Series to launch in Cape Town, Feb 2022
The Innovator TrustEpic Women Entrepreneur's Leadership Series to launch in Cape Town, Feb 20222 Feb 2022
SA youth keeping you online during load-shedding
The Innovator TrustSA youth keeping you online during load-shedding22 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz