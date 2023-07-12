Top 10 green economy innovations announced for 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

These early stage start-up and pre-growth phase green businesses will now be preparing to pitch to a panel of judges at a 'shark tank-style' hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town on 27 July 2023. They will also be attending an investment readiness workshop, hosted by RMB Ventures in the build up to the pitch event.
The 2023 Top Ten are, in alphabetical order:
Prizes for the winners (including a cash prize and in-kind business support), are sponsored by RMB Ventures, Google Startups for Sustainable Development, LaunchLab, SAREBI, AltGen, and The Ethical Agency.
The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.
Terms and conditions apply.