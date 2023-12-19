Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyYehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Dry spell, Harmattan winds hit Ivory Coast cocoa regions

    By Loucoumane Coulibaly
    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    Most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions saw no rainfall last week while the seasonal dry Harmattan wind began to blow, farmers said on Monday.
    Cocoa pods are pictured at a farm in Sinfra, Ivory Coast April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo
    Cocoa pods are pictured at a farm in Sinfra, Ivory Coast April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

    The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season, which runs officially from mid-November to March when rains are poor and scarce.

    The soil moisture content was adequate for the October-to-March main crop, and farmers said harvesting continued to pick up. However, they said the country was hit by the Harmattan, which usually blows between December and March from the Sahara Desert.

    The winds were mild and farmers hoped they would remain so as they could damage the quality of beans from mid-February or March.

    In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where no rain fell last week, farmers said the intensity of the wind would determine the size of the main crop's last stage.

    "We have lots of small pods on the trees. If the Harmattan becomes strong, many (small pods) will dry out and fall from the trees," said Armand Agnissan, who farms near Daloa, where no rain fell last week, which is 4.2 millimetres (mm) below the five-year average.

    Farmers from other regions said one good rainfall was needed before the end of the year to boost the crop.

    "We'll have a lot of cocoa in January. But if we get good rain before the end of the month, it will be good for the rest of the main crop," said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre, where 0 mm of rain fell last week, 9.1 mm below the average.

    The southern region of Divo also saw no rainfall last week. At the same time, 0.1 mm of rain fell in the southern region of Agboville, 9.3 mm below the average, and 0.8 mm fell in the eastern region of Abengourou, 7.4 mm below the average.

    Ivory Coast's average temperature was 27.3 to 27.9 degrees Celsius last week.

    Read more: cocoa industry, Ivory Coast cocoa, agroprocessing, Loucoumane Coulibaly
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Loucoumane Coulibaly

    Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Bernadette Baum.


    Related

    Coffee firms turning away from Africa as EU deforestation law looms
    Coffee firms turning away from Africa as EU deforestation law looms
     11 hours
    Source: ©monticello via
    Global food prices remain unchanged in November
    8 Dec 2023
    Beef market outlook: Is the beef industry likely to rebound in 2024?
    Beef market outlook: Is the beef industry likely to rebound in 2024?
    8 Dec 2023
    Quantum Foods suffers R35m loss on bird flu, power cuts
    Quantum Foods suffers R35m loss on bird flu, power cuts
     1 Dec 2023
    Cooking oil prices tamed amid the record 2023 canola harvest
    Cooking oil prices tamed amid the record 2023 canola harvest
    30 Nov 2023
    Source: wirestock via
    Poultry prices set to soar over holidays and into 2024, warns AMIE
    28 Nov 2023
    Food inflation accelerates as fruit and vegetable costs jump in October
    Food inflation accelerates as fruit and vegetable costs jump in October
     28 Nov 2023
    Citrus exports plummet as SA growers face mounting challenges
    Citrus exports plummet as SA growers face mounting challenges
    23 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz