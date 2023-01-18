Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGMeltwaterESETMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Cell C appoints Stephen Morony as its new chief officer: wholesale business

18 Jan 2023
Stephen Morony has been appointed as Cell C's new chief officer: wholesale business, the telecommunications company said. He returns to Cell C, having been responsible for the end-to-end management of Cell C's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) as the executive head for six years.
Stephen Morony, Cell's new chief officer: wholesale business | image supplied
Stephen Morony, Cell's new chief officer: wholesale business | image supplied

Morony is an experienced commercial executive with over twenty years’ experience in the ICT sector. He holds a BCom in informatics from Unisa and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand Graduate School of Business.

He is a business executive and strategist who has consistently exceeded growth targets specifically in new business areas, with a career spanning planning analysis, commercial negotiations roles along with business and product development as well as management roles which are all complemented by his advanced IT technical knowledge and stakeholder engagement at all levels.

In his new role, he will focus on building the wholesale business division, a critical growth pillar for Cell C. He will also be responsible for leading the creation of a robust wholesale digital solutions platform and entrenching Cell C’s positioning as a leader and preferred provider for MVNOs. Another key focus area will be to secure new business opportunities in the SME and public sector space.

“I am pleased to welcome Stephen back to the Cell C family and wishing him much success as he executes on a strategy that is geared at leveraging the potential of the Wholesale Business division,” concludes Cell C CEO Craigie Stevenson.

NextOptions

Related

Cell C appoints Brett Copans as chief restructuring officer
Cell C appoints Brett Copans as chief restructuring officer12 Dec 2022
Cell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning
Joe PublicCell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning14 Nov 2022
Blue Label Telecoms seals Cell C restructuring deal
Blue Label Telecoms seals Cell C restructuring deal22 Sep 2022
Cell C's latest financial results postponed as CEO falls ill
Cell C's latest financial results postponed as CEO falls ill13 Sep 2022
Lerato Pule to replace Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO
Lerato Pule to replace Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO31 Aug 2022
Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn3 Aug 2022
Source: © baucemag The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons
Hair salons campaign wins MediaCom SA and Cell C gold6 Jun 2022
Image supplied: The Cell C Inanda Cup is returning this month
Cell C Inanda Africa Cup returns this month1 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz