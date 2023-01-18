Cell C appoints Stephen Morony as its new chief officer: wholesale business

Stephen Morony has been appointed as Cell C's new chief officer: wholesale business, the telecommunications company said. He returns to Cell C, having been responsible for the end-to-end management of Cell C's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) as the executive head for six years.

Stephen Morony, Cell's new chief officer: wholesale business | image supplied

Morony is an experienced commercial executive with over twenty years’ experience in the ICT sector. He holds a BCom in informatics from Unisa and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand Graduate School of Business.

He is a business executive and strategist who has consistently exceeded growth targets specifically in new business areas, with a career spanning planning analysis, commercial negotiations roles along with business and product development as well as management roles which are all complemented by his advanced IT technical knowledge and stakeholder engagement at all levels.

In his new role, he will focus on building the wholesale business division, a critical growth pillar for Cell C. He will also be responsible for leading the creation of a robust wholesale digital solutions platform and entrenching Cell C’s positioning as a leader and preferred provider for MVNOs. Another key focus area will be to secure new business opportunities in the SME and public sector space.

“I am pleased to welcome Stephen back to the Cell C family and wishing him much success as he executes on a strategy that is geared at leveraging the potential of the Wholesale Business division,” concludes Cell C CEO Craigie Stevenson.