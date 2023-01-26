Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Anglo's LNG dual-fuelled vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, loads first cargo in SA

26 Jan 2023
Anglo American announced on Thursday, 26 January, that its new LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ ship, the Ubuntu Harmony, loaded its first cargo of iron ore from the Kumba mines in South Africa.
Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied
Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied

The vessel is the first of ten LNG dual-fuelled new-build ships that Anglo American will introduce to its chartered fleet during the course of 2023 and 2024, delivering an estimated 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel. The use of LNG, it says, will also lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane.

Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied
Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied

The Ubuntu fleet is a key component of Anglo American’s ambition to achieve carbon-neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 – with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030 – all part of its wider ambition to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2040.

A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck
A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck

By 9 May 2022

Said Nolitha Fakude, chairperson of Anglo American’s management board in South Africa: “The metals and minerals we provide play an important role in helping key industries decarbonise. Transporting them in a sustainable way is a key part of this effort and the introduction of the Ubuntu fleet – named after the Zulu word meaning ‘humanity to others’ – helps us accelerate our transition to sustainable ocean freight.”

NextOptions
Read more: Anglo American, Nolitha Fakude

Related

Roger Baxter to step down as Minerals Council CEO
Roger Baxter to step down as Minerals Council CEO31 Oct 2022
Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 2023
Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 202310 Oct 2022
Jagersfontein mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulations
Jagersfontein mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulations23 Sep 2022
Anglo American commits $15m to Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment
Anglo American commits $15m to Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment22 Sep 2022
Zimele looks to take 500 rural startups from zero to big time
Zimele looks to take 500 rural startups from zero to big time1 Aug 2022
Anglo American signs $100m sustainability-linked loan agreement with IFC
Anglo American signs $100m sustainability-linked loan agreement with IFC10 Jun 2022
Image: Supplied - Moedi Secondary School
109 schools get ICT injection from Anglo American19 May 2022
Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal
Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal13 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz