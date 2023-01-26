Anglo's LNG dual-fuelled vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, loads first cargo in SA

Anglo American announced on Thursday, 26 January, that its new LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ ship, the Ubuntu Harmony, loaded its first cargo of iron ore from the Kumba mines in South Africa.

Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied

The vessel is the first of ten LNG dual-fuelled new-build ships that Anglo American will introduce to its chartered fleet during the course of 2023 and 2024, delivering an estimated 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel. The use of LNG, it says, will also lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane.

Anglo American's Ubuntu Harmony. Source: Supplied

The Ubuntu fleet is a key component of Anglo American’s ambition to achieve carbon-neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 – with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030 – all part of its wider ambition to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2040.

Said Nolitha Fakude, chairperson of Anglo American’s management board in South Africa: “The metals and minerals we provide play an important role in helping key industries decarbonise. Transporting them in a sustainable way is a key part of this effort and the introduction of the Ubuntu fleet – named after the Zulu word meaning ‘humanity to others’ – helps us accelerate our transition to sustainable ocean freight.”