SA's manufacturing output down 1.1% in November - Stats SA

11 Jan 2023
Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 1.1% in November 2022 compared with November 2021.
Source: ©Alexander Sorokopud -
Source: ©Alexander Sorokopud - 123RF

The largest negative contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (-2.5% and contributing -0.6 of a percentage point); wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (-4.5% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-2.5% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point).

The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (13.4% and contributing 1.3 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 2.0% in November 2022 compared with October 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of -6.2% in October 2022 and 4.6% in September 2022.

Source: Reuters/James Oatway
South African factory activity expands in December - Absa PMI

By 6 Jan 2023

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 2.4% in the three months ended November 2022 compared with the previous three months. Seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (20.6% and contributing 2.0 percentage points); and food and beverages (2.2% and contributing 0.5 of a percentage point).

Sales results for November

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 3.4% in November 2022 compared with October 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of -4.9% in October 2022 and 4.0% in September 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.5% in the three months ended November 2022 compared with the previous three months.

The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (14.0% and contributing 1.9 percentage points).

The largest negative contribution was made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division (-6.6% and contributing -1.5 percentage points).

