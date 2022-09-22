Industries

    Mpact celebrates 6 Gold Pack 2022 finalist positions

    22 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Mpact
    Creating noteworthy products that comply to 'design for recycling' principles and contribute positively to the environment whilst driving brand perception and meeting customer expectations, is at the core of Mpact's packaging development process. For this reason, the annual Gold Pack finalist and award announcement is a highlight on the Mpact calendar.
    We are proud to announce that we have secured six finalist packaging products in the 2022 annual Gold Pack awards. Partnering with great brands, to jointly develop exceptional packaging products that contribute to our larger goal of creating a circular economy, is what drives our teams to continue focusing on excellence. By applying our collective knowledge, we deliver packaging that enjoys favourable on-shelf perceptions.

    Our finalists:

  • The 100% paper-based Woolworths 2,5kg Cooking Tomato Carrypack that offers additional support and cushioning to fragile tomatoes during transit, has allowed the brand to move closer to their sustainability targets.

  • Mpact Versapak launched a 100% post-consumer lidless, mono-layer fruit punnet that reduced cooling time by 43%, exceeding international alternatives. It is 7.5% lighter than international specifications, resulting in lowering product spoilage and the need for increased storage facilities whilst also eliminating time and environmental challenges posed to value chain members.

  • Charlotte Rhys, synonymous with leading hotel groups, have successfully executed the concept of sustainability in a visually sensitive industry without compromising visual impact. They have initiated a change in perception of aesthetically pleasing vs environmentally friendly packaging by converting their 50ml PET bottle to 100% rPET.

  • The Cape Brewing Company launched their high graphic point of sale Amber Weiss carton, making use of more than 50% FSC certified recycled paper and Mpact Paper’s Valkfraft, a fully recycled, coated outer liner.

  • Sta-Sof-Fro: This African heritage hair care brand is being taken to a new level with the introduction of new brand elements and a unique marketing concept of ‘going faceless’, illustrated by international artist Gerrel Saunders.

  • The Mpact PET honey range offers the benefits of converting recyclable PET and thus saving the same amount of vinyl from going to landfill whilst also contributing to the dominant PET recycling stream, and to the beneficiation of PET from landfill due to the rPET content of the bottle.

    Mpact
    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
