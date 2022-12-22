MSC Group completes purchase of Bollore Africa Logistics

The Bollore company said that the transaction was on the basis of a €5.7bn ($6.1bn) enterprise value.
"The Bollore Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment, telecommunications and publishing," the company said in a statement.
The Bollore company holds 29.5% of French media company Vivendi and roughly 18% of Universal Music Group, as well as a small stake in Italian bank Mediobanca.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/