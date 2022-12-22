Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Shipping News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MSC Group completes purchase of Bollore Africa Logistics

22 Dec 2022
By: Sudip Kar-Gupta
French conglomerate Bollore, run by the family of billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its Bollore Africa Logistics arm to shipping company MSC Group.
Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Bollore company said that the transaction was on the basis of a €5.7bn ($6.1bn) enterprise value.

"The Bollore Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment, telecommunications and publishing," the company said in a statement.

The Bollore company holds 29.5% of French media company Vivendi and roughly 18% of Universal Music Group, as well as a small stake in Italian bank Mediobanca.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sudip Kar-Gupta

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter.
Read more: supply chain, shipping, shipping industry, logistics industry, transport industry, cargo and storage

Related

Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration
Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration1 day ago
Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder
Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder2 days ago
Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people
Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people13 Dec 2022
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season13 Dec 2022
#BestofBiz 2022: Logistics & Transport
#BestofBiz 2022: Logistics & Transport12 Dec 2022
Shipping must accelerate its decarbonisation efforts - and now it has the opportunity to do so
Shipping must accelerate its decarbonisation efforts - and now it has the opportunity to do so9 Dec 2022
Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame
Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame8 Dec 2022
FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers
FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz