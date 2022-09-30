Industries

    SAA not scaling down operations

    30 Sep 2022
    State-owned airline, South African Airways (SAA), has moved to assure customers that it will continue to service the routes it currently offers.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This after reports suggested that the International Air Services Licencing Council revoked 20 of the airline’s domestic and international route rights.

    “SAA continues to operate its current network and schedule, with six regional and three domestic destinations. Currently, the airline has deployed additional capacity on the Cape Town route to meet demand, and we have increased the aircraft size on the Harare route.

    “SAA made a representation to the International Air Services Licensing Council on its current route allocation and the decision by the Council to review some of the frequencies on the routes that the airline is currently not serving,” SAA said in a statement.

    The aviation company added that it will be ramping up operations with additional equipment being purchased for its current fleet.

    “The first addition arrived on Tuesday. SAA has taken delivery of an Airbus 320 which allows the airline to continue to gain momentum with the intention to resume full regional and international services.

    Earlier this month, the airline celebrated a year of operations after it faced an uncertain future after it was grounded for at least 16 months and underwent business rescue.

    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

