Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Steinhoff gains court approval for debt restructure, shares tumble

22 Jun 2023
By: Tannur Anders
Steinhoff International said on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, it had received approval from a Dutch court for a debt restructuring plan, paving the way for resolution of an accounting scandal that brought down one of the country's biggest retailers.
Image source: Getty Images
Image source: Getty Images

But its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg bourse tumbled almost 60% as shareholders do not gain anything from the plan.

The District Court of Amsterdam confirmed the restructuring plan with effect from Wednesday and rejected an application by a stakeholder who asked that the court reject the proposed restructuring, Steinhoff said.

The company's three classes of creditors had voted in favour of the restructuring last month. However, only a 10th of its shareholders approved the plan.

Steinhoff, along with its subsidiaries "will now proceed to implement the WHOA Restructuring Plan which is expected to close on or before 30 June 2023," the company said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring

By 1 Jun 2023

The beleaguered firm, which owns South African retailer Pepkor, will now be de-listed and a new unlisted holding structure will be created as part of the restructuring plan.

The implementation of the plan will start the end of a saga which had forced shareholders, including former chairman and billionaire Christo Wiese, to lose billions as the retailer's valuations turned to dust after the accounting scandal unfolded in 2017.

As part of a settlement, Wiese was later paid around R7bn ($380m) in cash and Pepkor shares, much less than what he had lost.

Under the restructuring plan shareholders would be given 'contingent voting rights', a form of economic interest in 20% of a new entity to be formed after dissolution of the current company and de-listing of its shares from stock exchanges.

Shareholders can convert this economic interest into money if the company manages to pay off its debt and make a profit in future.

($1 = R18.3316)

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Tannur Anders

Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jonathan Oatis
Read more: Steinhoff, Pepkor, debt restructuring, Christo Wiese, Steinhoff buys Pepkor, Tannur Anders



Related

Source: Reuters.
Mr Price posts 6% fall in annual profit3 hours ago
Rolling blackouts have cost Spar more than R700m in diesel for generators over a six month period. Source: Reuters.
Spar fears rising diesel spend amid blackouts14 Jun 2023
Source:
Shopping mall developer Vukile gains footfall despite inflation13 Jun 2023
Source:
TFG halts new store openings as power woes bite12 Jun 2023
Premier Group's profits jump despite load shedding
Premier Group's profits jump despite load shedding7 Jun 2023
Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group CEO. Source: Supplied
Consumer goods company Premier Group posts almost 40% jump in annual profit6 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring1 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor to roll out new stores despite energy crisis31 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz