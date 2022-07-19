Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

  • Bond Secretary Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SIU applies to set aside R215m IT tender

    19 Jul 2022
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has instituted civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to set aside and review a R215m ICT tender awarded by the Moretele Municipality.
    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk – 123RF.com

    This after the arrest of the former municipal manager Theletsi Nkhumise on Friday for allegedly wrongfully awarding the tender to Flame IT Strategy to render those services.

    SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the corruption busting unit investigated the tender following a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    Kganyago added that the R215m was inherited by the Moretele Municipality from the Madibeng Local Municipality.

    “The arrest of Nkhumise follows an investigation conducted by the SIU, which revealed that the [Moretele] municipality increased the scope of work with two addendums to the original contract without following processes governing municipal procurement of goods and services.

    “Furthermore, the SIU investigation revealed that the price from that of the original contract between Madibeng Municipality and Flame IT are definitely not in sync with the pricing between Moretele Municipality and Flame IT. Madibeng paid Flame IT approximately R64m for a similar service,” Kganyago said.

    He said if successful, the proceedings instituted in the Special Tribunal will claw back some of the monies lost by the local municipality through the tender.

    “The SIU has instituted a civil action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contract. This will pave the way for the State’s only anti-corruption, forensic investigation and civil litigation agency to recover financial losses suffered by the municipality due to negligence and corruption.

    “In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU referred evidence pointing to a criminal action to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action,” Kganyago said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.


    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Kaizer Kganyago, SIU, Special Investigating Unit



    Related

    More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way
    North-West University (NWU)More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way13 Jun 2022
    Image: Archives
    Team to process Zondo Commission recommendations by October deadline10 Jun 2022
    SAP to repay South Africa at least R263m over 'invalid' deals - court
    SAP to repay South Africa at least R263m over 'invalid' deals - court17 Mar 2022
    Image source: Papa Yaw from
    SABC, music legends' payout case at the Special Tribunal14 Mar 2022
    Image source: © icetray –
    SIU raids Lotteries offices in Kimberley10 Mar 2022
    Image source: © Warakorn Harnprasop –
    Court dismisses application to set aside SIU probe into Limpopo electrification project7 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz