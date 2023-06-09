Inq appoints Glad Dibetso as its new CEO

The Inq Group has announced the appointment of seasoned industry leader Glad Dibetso to succeed Nick Reed CEO.

Glad Dibetso | image supplied

Dibetso will become CEO Designate from 1 July 2023, working alongside Reed, who will remain on as part of the transition process. The move is part of the board-approved succession plan.

Inq recently completed its acquisition of Syrex, a provider of hyper-converged cloud technology solutions, adding South Africa to its footprint across the continent.

Dibetso hopes to continue to bolster Inq to become a truly pan-African business, consolidating its traditional connectivity business and accelerating EdgeDock, Inq’s digital service offering.

Dibetso said, “I am excited to be joining inq. and leading the charge in co-creating innovative connectivity and digital solutions that are fundamental to enterprises across public and private sectors.”

Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman, Inq, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Glad on board. He will drive Inq's edge cloud strategy, edge AI and East, West and Southern Africa submarine to edge connectivity. He is an agile leader with domain knowledge and an excellent track record of success in working with hyper scalers and global OEMs in diverse African cultures and geographies. We look forward to his contribution to creating a leading player that services global carriers and regional enterprises. We also wish to thank Nick for his leadership of the group.”