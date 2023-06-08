Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MeltwaterBET SoftwareBidvest MobilityThe Innovator TrustStoneDomains.co.zaEasyDebitKeys CommunicationsClockworkSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

MTN launches wind and solar hybrid projects amid load shedding woes

8 Jun 2023
MTN South Africa has launched the first in a series of projects in an integrated wind and solar renewable energy generation rollout as part of its Net Zero efforts.
Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA | image supplied
Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA | image supplied

Hybrid renewable energy systems provide green energy to power assets sustainably, reducing reliance on unstable grids and the carbon-emitting fuels that are driving global warming.

The launch forms part of a six-month plan with completion targeted for the third quarter of the year, with a small-scale field trial in Worcester in the Western Cape. It will be followed by a series of projects in the Eastern Cape, which is a proven geographic destination for wind energy.

The solution avoids the need to work with complicated masts, guy wires, or towers and the windmills being used can be installed at various levels of a cell tower to harness more wind energy.

By substituting fossil fuel-fed run time with alternative energy, a further benefit is that there will be a reduction in the amount of diesel burnt per site by reducing generator run hours. It also increases power security per site, mitigating the effects of load shedding in line with MTN’s plans to bolster network resilience, with properly sized hybrid, wind, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, and battery arrays.

Among other innovations, MTN SA is also exploring the feasibility of wind generation and the probability of the various required proof of concept projects. There will be no interference with communication equipment, and these systems are modularly designed based on the power requirement at any given time.

Net Zero goal

MTN has set out to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by 2040, 10 years earlier than the sector pathway as set out by the GSMA, the global telecommunications industry body.

Including South Africa, the Group achieved 9.85% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 due to the challenges associated with load shedding in MTN SA.

Under Project Zero, MTN SA is concentrating its efforts on decreasing GHG emissions across our footprint and in so doing, enhancing operational efficiencies, extending the lifecycle of network equipment, reducing energy use, and investing in renewable energy sources.

“MTN is firmly on track to deliver broad, deep-rooted and beneficial alternative energy projects that make a difference to the planet while ensuring we deliver network stability and excellence to our customers. Everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life, and innovation cannot stop as we work to deliver against this promise,” concludes Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, MTN SA, Charles Molapisi



Related

Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant1 Jun 2023
Source ©Marcela Ruth Romero African brands slip to 14% of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa
European and US brands grow in Africa at the expense of African brands26 May 2023
MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads
MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads24 May 2023
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
Broad MediaHuge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles23 May 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
MTN SA appoints Bradwin Roper as new chief financial services officer
MTN SA appoints Bradwin Roper as new chief financial services officer18 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Woolworths SA has the highest Sustainability Perceptions in the Brand Finance South Africa 100 2023 ranking report, revealed at the JSE in Sandton this morning. L to r: Jeremy Sampson – chairman, Brand Finance Africa, Sifiso Ledwaba, Woolworths, and Oliver Schmitz – MD of Brand Finance Africa
MTN dominant as South Africa's most valuable brand18 Apr 2023
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out5 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz