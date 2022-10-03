Industries

Capitec's share price dives after interim results despite CEO's cautiously optimistic tone

3 Oct 2022
By: Georgina Crouth
Capitec's share price took a tumble on Thursday, 29 September, after the announcement of Capitec's interim dividend, despite a 16.7% increase in dividend...
Source: Capitec.
Source: Capitec.

After the interim results announcement, the share price plunged 10% to close at R1,615.14 and then fell another 4% to close at R1,553. Shareholders have taken a 33.29% hit in the past six months.

Domestic and global uncertainty, caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, rolling blackouts and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, have added to an already uncertain economic environment, which further eroded consumer confidence and added significant strain.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

retail banking, Gerrie Fourie, Ukraine-Russia conflict

