Standard Bank drives gender equity and transformation

In recognition of the significant contribution that African Women Chartered Accounts (AWCA) has made in driving transformation and gender equality in the accountancy profession, Standard Bank partnered with the organisation to sponsor its 20th anniversary celebration, held in Sun City during Women's Month.

Source: Supplied.

AWCA’s 20-year milestone recognised some of the country’s most exceptional women achievers and raised funds to facilitate access to the profession for young female aspirant chartered accountants (CAs).

The net proceeds from the fundraising initiative will be allocated to the AWCA bursary fund, which will allow the organisation to continue to contribute towards the financial support of aspiring African women CAs. To date,135 students have been supported through the AWCA bursary fund. Furthermore, there has been significant growth in the number of African female CAs, from 407 in 2002 to 8,161 as at February 2022.

Thembelihle Ngema, chief financial officer of consumer and high net worth, Standard Bank says that AWCA has played a critical role in enabling growth and greater participation of black women in business and financial services.

“As Standard Bank, we are proud to sponsor an event that celebrates African women that are making strides in the accounting profession. This also lays the foundation for more women to take their seat at the table in the future. It is especially critical to look at ways in which we can support and empower women, not only during women’s month, but throughout the year.”

AWCA is an organisation with which we, at Standard Bank, share a common goal of developing and nurturing future African women leaders. Our partnership with AWCA is a natural fit, as they are about growing female African talent and we will continue to seek opportunities and partnerships, in and outside of Women’s Month, that will support this goal.”

Ngema adds that Standard Bank has made significant progress towards creating space for women to take their rightful place in business and society at large. Standard Bank’s purpose is “Africa is our home, and we drive her growth”, the growth of the continent is about growing its people particularly women.

“Together with AWCA, we hope that we will continue to see further growth in the number of black women CAs in the country, especially in senior roles and leadership positions.

"We must continue to support transformation and gender equality in the accounting profession and other professions where gender imbalances exist, to unlock the prosperity of communities and realise growth for everyone on the African continent.”