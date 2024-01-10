Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Taxation & Regulation News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sars nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    A fleet of 45 vehicles. Six properties, of which two are mortgaged. A further 59 properties. And shareholdings in 10 companies that are not tax-compliant.
    Source: 123RF.
    Source: 123RF.

    This is an early count by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of assets that are owned by Manyeleti Consulting and Magogudi Construction, companies that do business with Eskom and which are solely controlled by Solomon Lamola.

    An industrial engineer, Lamola is the sole director of Manyeleti Consulting (a provider of management-consulting services) and Magogudi Construction (a provider of construction and property-development services) – both companies provide industrial cleaning, maintenance and repair services at Eskom’s generation division and power stations.

    Read the full article by Ray Mahlaka at Daily Maverick.

    Read more: Eskom, SARS, tax evasion, tax compliance
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/


    Related

    South Africa finally has more clarity on the role that Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will play in alleviating load shedding. Source: x.com
    Ramaphosa MoU clarifies ministerial roles in fight against load shedding
    3 days
    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    DMRE finally gazettes IRP2023, major plant build on cards
     5 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    SA's economic outlook in 2024: Global trends and challenges
     1 Jan 2024
    Source: Brett Sayles/Pexels
    This is how the government is tackling the transmission crisis
     27 Dec 2023
    Dr Andrew Dickson, an engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage. Source: Supplied
    A balanced energy mix will fix crisis, not just renewables
    18 Dec 2023
    Spun concrete electrification poles offer greater longevity and reduce vandalism
    RoclaSpun concrete electrification poles offer greater longevity and reduce vandalism
    Source: Alex Eckermann/Unsplash
    DMRE launches bid window for electricity generation
     15 Dec 2023
    An aerial view of South Africa's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Government announces nuclear procurement plans
     13 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz