Sars nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion

A fleet of 45 vehicles. Six properties, of which two are mortgaged. A further 59 properties. And shareholdings in 10 companies that are not tax-compliant.

Source: 123RF.

This is an early count by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of assets that are owned by Manyeleti Consulting and Magogudi Construction, companies that do business with Eskom and which are solely controlled by Solomon Lamola.

An industrial engineer, Lamola is the sole director of Manyeleti Consulting (a provider of management-consulting services) and Magogudi Construction (a provider of construction and property-development services) – both companies provide industrial cleaning, maintenance and repair services at Eskom’s generation division and power stations.

Read the full article by Ray Mahlaka at Daily Maverick.