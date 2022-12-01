Industries

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute of SA officially launches

1 Dec 2022
Cabinet has welcomed the launch of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute of South Africa at the Johannesburg Business School on Wednesday.
Image source: abidal – 123RF.com
Image source: abidal – 123RF.com

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute is a collaboration between the DCDT, Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Johannesburg.

Cabinet said that the first-of-its-kind institute ushers a new era in South Africa’s digital transformation efforts.

“It will stimulate economic growth, address unemployment and create a positive social impact. The AI Institute will expand the teaching of robotics and coding currently being offered in public schools,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet said that the institute is designed to ensure that government academia and industry work together in a unique partnership to apply their collective knowledge, expertise and experience to implement coordinated solutions to some of South Africa and Africa’s most critical and long-standing challenges, and to take the continent forward.

Government’s focus on digital skills includes creating platforms to support and promote the ability of youth, and small and medium enterprises, in particular start-ups, to develop digital content.

Image source: luchschen –
SA to establish Artificial Intelligence Institute

2 Sep 2022

National Digital and Future Skills Conference

Cabinet has further welcomed the outcomes of the National Digital and Future Skills Conference held in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal from 22 to 23 November 2022, to strengthen the nation’s advances in the area of digital and future skills in South Africa.

The conference was hosted by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It aimed to, among others, strengthen partnerships in the area of digital and future skills in South Africa, create and stimulate interest in digital and future skills, and explore digital skills training opportunities available for youth presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The conference forged partnerships between government, business, civil society, international development organisations and youth organisations to take our nation forward into the digital era,” Cabinet said on Thursday.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
