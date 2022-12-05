Matric exams to conclude this week with rewrites of some papers

The writing of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations is set to conclude this week, with rewrite opportunities arising from disruptions in some parts of the country.

Image source: Andy Barbour from Pexels

The NSC examination will conclude on 8 December 2022 with the Economics Paper 1 written in Gauteng only by 53 learners from Phandimfundo Secondary.

Today marks Day 28 of the 30-day examination, in which 215 of the 222 question papers have already been written.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that during the writing of the examinations, it received reports requesting that some candidates be granted permission to rewrite examinations in selected subjects.

“Various reasons were provided to substantiate these requests. The DBE assessed the requests from Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) and in instances where valid reasons were presented, which were not of the learners' doing, the DBE and Umalusi granted permission for rewrite opportunities,” the DBE said.

Rewrite opportunities have been granted in the following selected subjects:

Mathematics Paper 2: Mpumalanga Department of Education

Mathematical Literacy Paper 1: Eastern Cape Department of Education

Mathematical Literacy P2: Mpumalanga Department of Education, Eastern Cape Department of Education and North West Department of Education

Economics P1: Gauteng Department of Education

English First Additional Language Paper 1: Limpopo Department of Education and Western Cape Department of Education



According to the department, some of the reasons for the missed examinations include:

Candidates who experienced technical glitches during the writing of Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 and Information Technology Paper 1 or who, due to load shedding. could not complete the examination.

53 Economics P1 candidates from Phandimfundo Secondary Gauteng who missed the exam due to the principal’s actions.

1,127 candidates from seven schools in Witbank, Mpumalanga, who missed exams due to community protest actions.

Two pregnant learners from the Western Cape and Limpopo, who were not allowed to write English P1.

Three learners from the North West, who missed Maths Literacy Paper 2 due to flooding.

Four learners from the Eastern Cape, who missed Maths Literacy P1 and P2 due to the principal’s actions.



The examinations in the selected subjects are scheduled to be written over two days from 7 to 8 December 2022.

“The matter regarding Mathematics Paper 2 has been resolved. Question 5.1 (worth seven marks) in the Mathematics P2 was found to be faulty.

“The question will be excluded from the marking process. The question paper will be marked out of 143 and the mark will be upscaled to 150,” the DBE said.

Marking sessions will commence on 10 December and conclude on 22 December 2022. The department said that all PEDs are on track with their marking preparations.

“Scripts are currently in storage. Scripts will be moved to marking centres from the 7/8 December 2022,” the department said.