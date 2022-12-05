Matric exams to conclude this week with rewrites of some papers

The NSC examination will conclude on 8 December 2022 with the Economics Paper 1 written in Gauteng only by 53 learners from Phandimfundo Secondary.
Today marks Day 28 of the 30-day examination, in which 215 of the 222 question papers have already been written.
In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that during the writing of the examinations, it received reports requesting that some candidates be granted permission to rewrite examinations in selected subjects.
“Various reasons were provided to substantiate these requests. The DBE assessed the requests from Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) and in instances where valid reasons were presented, which were not of the learners' doing, the DBE and Umalusi granted permission for rewrite opportunities,” the DBE said.
Rewrite opportunities have been granted in the following selected subjects:
According to the department, some of the reasons for the missed examinations include:
The examinations in the selected subjects are scheduled to be written over two days from 7 to 8 December 2022.
“The matter regarding Mathematics Paper 2 has been resolved. Question 5.1 (worth seven marks) in the Mathematics P2 was found to be faulty.
“The question will be excluded from the marking process. The question paper will be marked out of 143 and the mark will be upscaled to 150,” the DBE said.
Marking sessions will commence on 10 December and conclude on 22 December 2022. The department said that all PEDs are on track with their marking preparations.
“Scripts are currently in storage. Scripts will be moved to marking centres from the 7/8 December 2022,” the department said.
