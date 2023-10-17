Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New Cherys on local sales listings

17 Oct 2023
Chinese automakers, such as Chery, have been making massive in-roads into the SA new car market. This will likely increase in the months to come with the addition of new Cherys on the sales listings.
New Cherys on local sales listings

The first of the new Cherys is a Max option in the Tiggo 7 Pro range. In Chery speak, ‘max’ refers to the larger engine offered in any range. The Tiggo 7 Pro has, until now, been offered with a 1,5lturbocharged petrol engine. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max offerings boast a 1,6l turbopetrol motor. This larger option has 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque on tap. The Max versions are differentiated by a few styling cues, which include specific alloy designs, an updated frontal aspect and lighting signatures.

Continue reading the full story on Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

Driven: The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
Driven: The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro28 Aug 2023
Chery factory tour
Chery factory tour11 May 2023
Chery introduces new car brand Omoda in South Africa
Chery introduces new car brand Omoda in South Africa17 Mar 2023
Shots fired! Chery Tiggo 8 Pro: Luxury personified
Shots fired! Chery Tiggo 8 Pro: Luxury personified5 Apr 2022
Driven: The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Really impressive
Driven: The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Really impressive19 Jan 2022
Chery to increase all propulsion technologies in the next 3 decades
Chery to increase all propulsion technologies in the next 3 decades30 Sep 2021
Chinese automotive brand Chery returns to South Africa
Chinese automotive brand Chery returns to South Africa29 Jul 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz