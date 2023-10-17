New Cherys on local sales listings

The first of the new Cherys is a Max option in the Tiggo 7 Pro range. In Chery speak, ‘max’ refers to the larger engine offered in any range. The Tiggo 7 Pro has, until now, been offered with a 1,5lturbocharged petrol engine. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max offerings boast a 1,6l turbopetrol motor. This larger option has 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque on tap. The Max versions are differentiated by a few styling cues, which include specific alloy designs, an updated frontal aspect and lighting signatures.
