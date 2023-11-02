Industries

Unveiling the blueprint for Amazon retail readiness

2 Nov 2023
Issued by: RT7 Digital
As we await the imminent arrival of the Amazon marketplace in South Africa in early 2024, the question arises: Is your brand Amazon retail-ready? In this blog, we delve into the intricacies of what this entails and how you can proactively prepare to seize the opportunity, ensuring you stay ahead of your competitors once Amazon goes live.
Pre-launch considerations

  • Why Amazon? Before you invest time and resources, it's vital to define your business objectives, targets, and goals. Are you aiming for an increase in sales, seeking brand consistency, or enhanced brand exposure?

  • Product selection: Which products should I bring to market? Choosing the right products is a pivotal decision that includes a number of determining factors.

  • Fulfilment: What's the optimal fulfilment option for my business? Selecting the appropriate fulfilment strategy is a critical aspect of Amazon retail readiness.

  • Pricing strategy: Will my pricing remain competitive? Ensure that your pricing strategy strikes the perfect balance between competitiveness and profitability in the Amazon ecosystem.

  • Resellers: Are other sellers already offering my products? Determine whether your products are already being sold by other vendors and strategise accordingly.

  • Restrictions: Are there any limitations on selling my product? Amazon may impose restrictions on certain products. Be aware of these restrictions.

  • Budget allocation: Have I allocated sufficient budget to succeed? Adequate financial planning is essential. Make sure you've earmarked the necessary budget to cover all aspects of your Amazon venture, from marketing to logistics.

  • General business strategy: How does Amazon fit into my overall business strategy? Integrating your Amazon venture seamlessly into your overall business strategy is crucial. It should complement your existing operations and objectives.

Account setup

  • It takes time: Prepare to invest time in the setup process. Rushing can lead to oversights that may prove costly down the line.

  • Documentation: Ensure you have the right documentation. Accurate and complete documentation is non-negotiable. Verify that you possess all necessary documents for a smooth registration process.

  • Seller central vs vendor central: Decide whether seller central or vendor central suits your business model better. Each has its advantages and considerations.

  • Amazon approval: You Will Need It: Securing Amazon's approval is a pivotal step. Ensure your account is compliant with their requirements to avoid any setbacks.

About RT7

RT7 is a South African-based Amazon specialist marketing agency with a remarkable track record of helping brands in the UK, EU, and USA excel on Amazon for over a decade. We are ideally positioned to guide South African brands through the intricacies of this lucrative yet complex environment. Connect with us to explore our Amazon retail readiness training programme, designed to empower you to make the most of the exceptional opportunities presented by the Amazon marketplace.

Prepare, strategise, and partner with RT7 to embark on your Amazon journey and thrive in the exciting world of e-commerce.

RT7 Digital
From managing our own brands on Amazon, we have grown into a global Amazon expert agency with proven results across industry verticals, supported by our capable team of over 40 Amazon account managers.

