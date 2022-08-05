Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataNielsenIQKantarBizcommunity.comPerfect WordKLAAckermansRX AfricaSWITCH ENERGY DRINKPyrotecDistellMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-Commerce Specialist Cape Town
  • E-commerce Assistant Pretoria
  • Content QA/Copywriter Cape Town
  • Mid/Senior Buyer Cape Town
  • COO Cape Town
  • CCO Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    How SA consumers are enforcing their rights against online retailers

    5 Aug 2022
    By: Wendy Tembedza and Qaasim Ganey
    The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) empowers the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (the Ombud) to mediate disputes between consumers and businesses that provide goods and services. The Ombud was established to ensure that businesses treat consumers fairly and equitably.
    How SA consumers are enforcing their rights against online retailers

    In successful cases, the Ombud can secure refunds for consumers from suppliers. The consumer can also take a matter to the National Consumer Commission which is empowered to launch a formal investigation into a complaint. In addition, the CPA allows a third party, who is not affected but is acting in the public interest, to institute legal proceedings in a court or the National Consumer Tribunal for infringement of a consumer right.

    The Ombud studies trends in the consumer market and identifies the sectors responsible for the largest number of consumer complaints. Recently, the Ombud reported a sharp increase in consumer complaints about online shopping. In March 2020 complaints related to online shopping accounted for only 6% of total complaints received by the Ombud but this figure increased sharply to 27% of total complaints in the 2021 financial year.

    Unprecedented demand for online goods and services

    The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented demand for online goods and services by South African consumers. Due to the unexpected nature of the increase in demand, many businesses have struggled to cope. In particular, consumers complain that online stores fail to deliver goods and services on time, and in certain cases, do not deliver at all.

    An additional category of complaints received by the Ombud relate to fraudulent online businesses. Anyone can set up an online business through various social media platforms, with little to no vetting. As a result, consumer reliance on online shopping has created an easy avenue for the creation of fake online businesses that accept payments with no intention of delivering the goods or services.

    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings

    15 Jul 2022

    The CPA provides that a consumer has a right to receive goods that are in good working order and free of any defects. It provides that a supplier is responsible to deliver goods on the agreed date and time, and, if that is not achievable, within a reasonable time after concluding the transaction.

    In terms of section 46 of the Electronic and Communications and Transactions Act, if online goods are unavailable, the supplier must notify the consumer and refund any payments within 30 days of the notification.

    Reputational harm

    Consumers have several avenues in the CPA to enforce their rights and are increasingly exercising these rights. Even online businesses operating within the law may apply certain practices that fall short of the standard expected of suppliers in the CPA. Businesses should be alive to this risk and take steps to mitigate it.

    They should also remember that easy though it is to set up an online store, it is just as easy to suffer reputational harm from poor and unfair business practices.

    NextOptions

    About Wendy Tembedza and Qaasim Ganey

    Wendy Tembedza, Partner, and Qaasim Ganey, Candidate Attorney from Webber Wentzel.
    Read more: online retail, Consumer Protection Act, Webber Wentzel, Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

    Related

    Shoprite Group launches online pet store
    Shoprite Group launches online pet store27 Jul 2022
    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination
    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination27 Jul 2022
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng25 Jul 2022
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital22 Jul 2022
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app21 Jul 2022
    Retailers...listen to your customers but stay within the law
    Retailers...listen to your customers but stay within the law18 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz