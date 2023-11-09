Value Logistics awarded ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification

In a groundbreaking move, Value Logistics, a warehousing and distribution service provider, has become the first company of its size in South Africa to secure ISO 13485 certification, a global standard for quality management systems in the medical device industry. This remarkable achievement surpasses the January 2025 deadline set by the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA).

Source: Supplied

The handover ceremony was held at the Value Logistics Johannesburg Super Hub ‘Value City’ in Elandsfontein. Oliver Naidoo, managing director of JC Auditors (JCA), presented the ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications to Jattie van Wyk, divisional director of Warehousing for Value Logistics.

During his acceptance speech, van Wyk enthusiastically articulated Value Logistics' company ethos. He emphasised the organization's steadfast commitment to " getting the job done" -while consistently adding value to their clients’ operations.

Naidoo provided valuable insights into the integral role of standards in building sustainable businesses. He stressed how adherence to ISO 13 485 and ISO 9001 standards positions Value Logistics as an industry leader, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and success.

Shiroma Bennimahadeo, the JCA specialist medical device lead auditor, provided a synopsis of key risk areas within the medical device sector. She also alluded to future innovations and technology changes in the sector, highlighting the importance of adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.

Bianca Crossley, projects manager at Value Logistics, offered a glimpse into the strategic roadmap of the business. She shared insights into their intention to integrate compliance and efficiency, whilst harnessing innovation as a cornerstone of their business continuity drive.

Value Logistics achievement, says Crossley, underscores its relentless pursuit of excellence and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the medical device and broader logistics sector.