Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiSAFRAmbani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Value Logistics awarded ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification

9 Nov 2023
In a groundbreaking move, Value Logistics, a warehousing and distribution service provider, has become the first company of its size in South Africa to secure ISO 13485 certification, a global standard for quality management systems in the medical device industry. This remarkable achievement surpasses the January 2025 deadline set by the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA).
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The handover ceremony was held at the Value Logistics Johannesburg Super Hub ‘Value City’ in Elandsfontein. Oliver Naidoo, managing director of JC Auditors (JCA), presented the ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications to Jattie van Wyk, divisional director of Warehousing for Value Logistics.

During his acceptance speech, van Wyk enthusiastically articulated Value Logistics' company ethos. He emphasised the organization's steadfast commitment to " getting the job done" -while consistently adding value to their clients’ operations.

Naidoo provided valuable insights into the integral role of standards in building sustainable businesses. He stressed how adherence to ISO 13 485 and ISO 9001 standards positions Value Logistics as an industry leader, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and success.

Shiroma Bennimahadeo, the JCA specialist medical device lead auditor, provided a synopsis of key risk areas within the medical device sector. She also alluded to future innovations and technology changes in the sector, highlighting the importance of adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.

Bianca Crossley, projects manager at Value Logistics, offered a glimpse into the strategic roadmap of the business. She shared insights into their intention to integrate compliance and efficiency, whilst harnessing innovation as a cornerstone of their business continuity drive.

Value Logistics achievement, says Crossley, underscores its relentless pursuit of excellence and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the medical device and broader logistics sector.

NextOptions
Read more: healthcare, logistics industry, logistics and transport

Related

Creating a talent pipeline is key to ramping up manufacturing and logistics beyond the festive season
Creating a talent pipeline is key to ramping up manufacturing and logistics beyond the festive season1 day ago
CILTSA webinar to explore AI, digitalisation's impact on Africa's logistics sector
CILTSA webinar to explore AI, digitalisation's impact on Africa's logistics sector3 days ago
Logistics industry urged to play a role in addressing food waste
Logistics industry urged to play a role in addressing food waste2 Nov 2023
Image source:
South Africa's freight and logistics market booming1 Nov 2023
Source: chandlervid85 via
2023 Road Freight Summit debuts successfully30 Oct 2023
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts26 Oct 2023
Seabourne Logistics boosts its Gauteng operations with new facility
Seabourne Logistics boosts its Gauteng operations with new facility25 Oct 2023
Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety
Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety24 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz