Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Corporate & Commercial Law News Mozambique

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Credit Suisse ends 'tuna bond' dispute with shipbuilder Privinvest

8 Nov 2023
By: Sam Tobin and Manuel Mucari
Credit Suisse has settled its dispute with Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest over a decade-old "tuna bond" scandal, resolving another legacy legal issue for the bank's new owner UBS.
A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion where Credit Suisse Annual General Meeting took place, two weeks after being bought by rival UBS in a government-brokered rescue, in Zurich, Switzerland, 4 April 2023. Reuters/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion where Credit Suisse Annual General Meeting took place, two weeks after being bought by rival UBS in a government-brokered rescue, in Zurich, Switzerland, 4 April 2023. Reuters/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

The Swiss lender last month settled a lawsuit brought against it by Mozambique just before a three-month trial began, which did not affect Credit Suisse and Privinvest's competing claims against one another.

Credit Suisse and Privinvest said in a statement late on Monday, 6 November, they "reached a global settlement of all present and future disputes between them concerning disputed state-guaranteed financing transactions in Mozambique".

The settlement finally extricates Credit Suisse from any involvement in the case, which is due to conclude next month.

Mozambique's deputy attorney general Angelo Matusse said that "the settlement is beneficial for the Mozambican state as Credit Suisse stays out of the litigation".

He added that it gives Mozambique space to concentrate on its dispute against Privinvest and defending a linked lawsuit brought by Russia's state-owned VTB.

Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
Mozambique drops part of 'tuna bonds' claim against shipbuilder Privinvest

By 5 Oct 2023

The latest settlement further narrows the case at London's High Court, which centres on deals struck by state-owned companies with Privinvest for loans and bonds from banks, including Credit Suisse, backed by undisclosed state guarantees.

Hundreds of millions of dollars went missing and, when the government debt came to light in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund temporarily halted support, triggering a currency collapse, defaults and financial turmoil.

Mozambique is still suing Privinvest and its owner Iskandar Safa for $3.1bn, accusing them of paying bribes to officials and Credit Suisse bankers to secure favourable terms for contracts, including one designed to exploit the republic's tuna-rich coastal waters.

But Privinvest and Safa, which deny any wrongdoing, argue the case is a politically-motivated attack to deflect blame for the failure of economic projects.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sam Tobin and Manuel Mucari

Reporting by Sam Tobin; additional reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens
Read more: Credit Suisse, UBS, Privinvest, tuna bond scandal

Related

Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
Mozambique drops part of 'tuna bonds' claim against shipbuilder Privinvest5 Oct 2023
File photo: Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, 19 September 2023. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Mozambique can sue Privinvest in London 'tuna bond' case, UK court rules20 Sep 2023
Source:
Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?9 May 2023
US Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil
US Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil23 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
SA to call it a wrap on current hikes with last 25 bps on 30 March20 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks20 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Major US banks inject $30bn to rescue First Republic Bank17 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Credit Suisse secures $54bn lifeline as authorities rush to avert global bank crisis16 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz