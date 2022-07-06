Industries

    SA's life insurers sit on R33.5bn in unclaimed assets

    6 Jul 2022
    By: Neesa Moodley
    Life insurers were sitting with unclaimed assets of as much as R33.5bn last year. This mindboggling figure encompassed insurance policies and investment policies that beneficiaries, heirs and investors failed to claim.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay
    According to the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa, the assets were held in 77,790 risk policies, savings and investment policies, annuity policies and accounts in Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) portfolios such as unit-trust funds.

    In many cases, particularly with life-insurance policies, insurers are often unable to trace beneficiaries who are due a payout because their contact details have not been updated, or the beneficiaries are not aware that they are even listed as a policy beneficiary.

    Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

    SOURCE

    Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.


    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    life insurance, policies, claims



