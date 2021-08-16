Highlands Investments completes 8.5 tonne certified cannabis shipment to EU

Highlands Investments, one of the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in Africa has secured the sale of 8.5 tonnes (8,500kg) of its Highlands Pure THC and CBD flower and trim into the European medical cannabis market.

The sale has resulted in the largest legal single sale delivery of medical grade cannabis in the world to date and follows a previously successful shipment of 176.5kg of THC flower exported to Europe in April.

Source: Supplied

Markets continues to grow

"We believe this to be one of the largest legal shipments of medical grade cannabis to date and is a significant milestone for our business. Our cannabis is GAP and ISO 22000 certified with a proven supply chain into the much-coveted European medical cannabis market," says Mart Corbett, Highlands Investments managing director.-The shipping of cannabis is a highly complex process as the industry is closely monitored and regulated. Both the supplier and receiver of the cannabis products need to be licensed. The shipping companies also require stringent licensing to move raw cannabis materials and other products between legal jurisdictions."Having proven our ability to meet the stringent shipping requirements with our April shipment, we successfully secured the bulk sale of the remainder of our 2021 harvest, comprising just over 2,000kg of THC and 6,500kg of CBD flower and trim. The size of the shipment, which is enough to fill almost four 40 foot containers, required a chartered plane to transport to Macedonia," says Corbett.The European Cannabis Market is forecast to reach USD3.8bn by 2025 according to the Prohibition Partners Key Insights from the European Cannabis Report, 6th Edition (April 2021)."The rapidly growing global medical, wellness and consumer cannabis markets all increasingly require certified, high-quality flower to meet their expanding product portfolios."We are fortunate that we have some of the most competitive cost per hectare metrics and this, together with our ISO 22000 certification and proven route to market, firmly entrenches Highlands as the partner of choice in this competitive space," adds Corbett."With demand for quality cannabis growing, we are now in the process of extending our Highlands Pure range of products to include GMP certified distillates, isolates and crude, these products will be available on the global market from quarter 4 2021," concludes Corbett.