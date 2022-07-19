Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyNexia SAB&TCIMAShapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesGreenCapeSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Finance News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Frontend Developer George
  • Technical Investment Writer - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Insurance Sales and Services Consultants George
  • Finance Reporting Clerk Cape Town
  • Data Steward - 6-Month Contract Johannesburg
  • Warranty Assessor George
  • Principal Professional Officer - Business Planning Cape Town
  • Accountant George
  • Head - Debt Management Cape Town
  • Accountant Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    R530m from doomed UIF investment flowed to shareholders' offshore accounts

    19 Jul 2022
    By: Pieter-Louis Myburgh
    It took only a week in May 2018 to move hundreds of millions of rands in public monies from South Africa's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to an array of offshore entities incorporated in places like Malta and the British Virgin Islands.
    Source: iStock.
    Source: iStock.

    First, through crafty accounting and legal manoeuvring, R630m of the UIF’s R1.37bn investment was channelled from South Africa to Bounty Brands’ holding company in the United Kingdom.

    Next, the UK holding company paid dividends to its shareholders totalling an eye-watering R530m.

    Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.


    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Read more: unemployment, UIF, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Bounty Brands



    Related

    Source: REUTERS
    It's time to turn the tide on SA's youth unemployment crisis1 Jul 2022
    Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh receiving the Story of the Year for Digital Vibes
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards set benchmark for excellence1 Jul 2022
    Supplied. Anthony Heard (centre), gives the thumbs up on receiving his Lifetime Achiever Award from (left) Sanef chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa and (right) Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    Investigative journalism is a necessity28 Jun 2022
    Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners25 Jun 2022
    Source:
    #BudgetSpeech2022: Government must create conditions for SMMEs to grow into larger enterprises22 Feb 2022
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Good intentions are not enough: 3 radical actions to tackle unemployment6 Dec 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz