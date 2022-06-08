Industries

    Africa


    South Africa's finance minister names acting Treasury head

    8 Jun 2022
    South Africa's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, on Wednesday named experienced National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat as the body's acting director-general, after the previous head chose not to extend his contract.

    Source: REUTERS/Shelley Christians. SA's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana presents his 2022 budget speech in Cape Town this year.
    The finance ministry said in April that Dondo Mogajane would leave the post of director-general in June "to pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector" after 23 years with the Treasury.

    Momoniat has worked at the Treasury for 27 years, 22 of them as deputy director-general. Recently his focus has been on tax- and financial-sector policy.

    "I am confident that Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity," Godongwana said in a statement.
