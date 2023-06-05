Industries

OHSC welcomes appointment of new health ombud

5 Jun 2023
The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) says it welcomes the appointment of Taole Mokoena as South Africa's second health ombudsman with effect from 1 June 2023.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Mokoena, appointed by the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, succeeds the outgoing health ombud, Malegapuru Makgoba.

Having spent extended study and working periods in the United Kingdom and Canada, the OHSC believes Mokoena comes with a wealth of experience in academics and research within the health sector.

The 71-year-old is a medical graduate of the University of Natal, a doctor of philosophy graduate of the University of Oxford and a fellow from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

He retired as a professor and academic head of the Department of Surgery and chief surgeon from the Department of General Surgery at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

“He continues on a part-time sessional basis to teach, train and supervise undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, and research,” the OHSC statement read.

The Office of the Health Ombud is located within the OHSC, an independent body that ensures that both public and private health establishments in South Africa comply with the required health standards.

Meanwhile, the health ombud has the responsibility to consider and investigate complaints from the public on non-compliance by health establishments.

“The OHSC would like to thank the outgoing health ombud, Malegapuru Makgoba, for his excellent service and contribution to South Africa’s healthcare sector.

“The OHSC board and staff wish the newly appointed health ombud, Mokoena, well in his new journey and looks forward to working with him and providing the necessary support.”

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

http://www.sanews.gov.za
