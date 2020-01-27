Scan Display Rwanda delivers seamless solution at AIDS conference

The 20th International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) was held at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, from 2-7 December 2019. It attracted over 10,000 delegates from around the world, and featured a 3,500m² exhibition - for which Scan Display Rwanda was contracted to supply shell scheme and custom package stands.



Scan Display Rwanda is South African exhibition and events supplier, Scan Display’s Rwandan branch. The branch allows Scan Display to offer exhibition products and technology that are new to the Rwandan market.



One such new product which Scan Display Rwanda provided for ICASA 2019 is the Tension Fabric System (TFS) – printed graphics which are stretched into frames to create walls and exhibition structures. It is a flexible system as the frames create modular structures. The decision to use TFS proved a wise one, as it allowed for last-minute modifications, says Alastair Stead, Scan Display’s African Business Development Manager.





“A number of our clients also commented about how cost-effective it was to use our TFS package solution, compared to bringing in items from the UK, Canada or the US,” adds Stead. Again, this is because of the compact, lightweight nature of TFS, which means its transport-related costs are minimal.



The system’s fabric graphics pack small and are lightweight, making them easy to transport. They can also be washed and re-used. Freight delays can sometimes cut into the available build-up time, but because assembling TFS is quick and easy, all the stands can be completed on time.





Alastair Stead says, “The clients on the ICASA show were thrilled with the quality of their stands and commented on the professional look and feel of the show.”



He continues, “Having Tension Fabric System for ICASA 2019 has added a new dimension to the exhibition industry in Rwanda. The ICASA stands looked fantastic and we have had a number of enquires for other events.”



He added that Scan Display Rwanda has TFS stock in Rwanda, having just recently added another 50 3x3 metre fabric booths to the ICASA stock, for future projects.



For more information about Scan Display Rwanda, please contact Alastair Stead on az.oc.yalpsidnacs@riatsala or +27 73 236 6618, or visit



