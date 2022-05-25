Industries

Africa


Euromonitor becomes official data partner for the Travel and Tourism Development Index

25 May 2022
Global market research firm Euromonitor International has announced that it is supporting the World Economic Forum as an official data partner for the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021.
Source:
Source: Travel and Tourism Development Index

The TTDI benchmarks and measures a set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector. It also highlights which countries are ahead in enabling travel and tourism development, which allows the sector to be at the heart of their economic development.

The World Economic Forum previously warned that travel and tourism had reached a tipping point. In 2021, most countries witnessed high levels of stagnation, but there is evidence that there is now the potential for growth due to shifting demand dynamics. The WEF carried out an in-depth analysis of the travel and tourism sector to publish the TTDI using Euromonitor International’s Passport data.

Euromonitor’s data can be identified in the following key areas of the index - human resources and labour market, ground and port infrastructure, socioeconomic resilience and conditions, and travel and tourism demand pressure and impact.

"Reflecting our company’s vision to responsibly shape tomorrow’s world, Euromonitor International is proud to contribute data to the TTDI and support the WEF’s efforts to promote sustainability and enhance economic development through travel and tourism," says Stefan Medina, Euromonitor’s global director for International Development.

View the Travel & Tourism Development Index here.
