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    Why patients are choosing natural aesthetics over looking younger

    According to aesthetic medicine specialist Dr Alek Nikolic, the trend of using freeze lines with injectables to help patients "stay looking young" for as long as possible has, surprisingly, become outdated.
    24 Apr 2026
    24 Apr 2026
    Image credit: Pexels
    Image credit: Pexels

    “Patients are more informed now, and the goal has shifted,” he explains.

    “It’s no longer about looking younger; it’s about looking well. Healthy skin, natural movement, and subtle restoration are what people are asking for.”

    This shift has led to a new set of unwritten rules in aesthetic medicine, focusing less on chasing youth and more on working with the skin at every stage of life.

    30s: The investing decade

    One of the biggest changes in recent years is a move away from aggressive early intervention.

    Patients often do too much too soon when they reach their 30s, but over-treating, especially with injectables, can create unnatural-looking features.

    In recent times, however, the focus has shifted from structure to skin quality.

    Patients increasingly prefer treatments like microneedling and superficial chemical peels for their ability to stimulate natural collagen production and improve texture without altering facial features.

    “This is the decade to invest in your skin, not reshape it,” he adds.

    40s: An holistic approach

    By the time you reach your 40s, volume loss and skin laxity become more noticeable.

    But rather than trying to “fix” each concern in isolation, aesthetic practitioners are taking a more holistic approach.

    “The mistake people make is chasing individual lines or folds,” says Nikolic.

    “But ageing doesn’t happen in one area, it’s a full-face process.”

    Treatment plans often combine smaller, strategic interventions such as:

    • Collagen-stimulating treatments to improve skin strength.
    • Subtle volume restoration where it’s needed.
    • Skin therapies that improve overall tone and texture.

    “The goal is balance and ratio,” he explains. “When everything is treated together, the result looks natural and not overdone.”

    50s: Less is often more

    In the past, more mature patients were often treated with heavier volumes of filler to “replace what’s been lost”.

    Today, patients are reconsidering that approach. “Overfilling is one of the biggest ageing mistakes we see,” says Nikolic.

    “It can distort facial proportions and actually make patients look older.”

    Instead, the focus is on strategic restoration. Practitioners use small amounts of dermal filler to support key areas, such as the mid-face, while treatments like botulinum toxin are applied more conservatively to maintain natural expression.

    “There’s a real appreciation now for movement,” he adds. “A face that moves naturally will always look more youthful than one that’s completely frozen.”

    Focusing on quality

    Across every age group, one priority has been made clear: great skin will always outperform heavy intervention.

    Patients are starting to realise that glowing, healthy skin often makes a bigger impact than perfectly smooth lines.

    This trend has led to a rise in treatments that focus on hydration, collagen stimulation and improving overall texture and glow.

    Suncare boost

    While daily SPF remains essential, it cannot be the complete anti-ageing strategy.

    Yes, sunscreen protects the skin, but it doesn’t correct what’s already there.

    Patients need both protection and treatment, which means combining sun protection with in-office treatments is the best way forward.

    Consistency, not correction

    Perhaps the biggest shift of all is moving away from reactive treatments toward a more consistent, long-term approach.

    “The best results don’t come from one big treatment,” says Nikolic. “They come from focused, regular interventions over time.”

    This includes maintaining a simple but effective skincare routine, scheduling treatments before concerns become severe and working with a practitioner who understands facial harmony.

    As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, so too does the definition of ageing well.

    Where the industry once focused on reversing time, the emphasis now is on supporting the skin through it, preserving what’s there, restoring what’s needed, and avoiding unnecessary intervention.

    “The goal is confidence,” says Nikolic. “When patients look like themselves just healthier and more refreshed, that’s when we’ve done our job properly.”

    Read more: skincare, sunscreen, Chemical Peels, dermal filler, anti-ageing, aesthetic medicine, collagen, skin health, microneedling, suncare, cosmetic dermatology, SPF, beauty and wellness, hydration
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