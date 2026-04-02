Western Cape forensic pathology: 20 years of impact and care

This week marks 20 years since the Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) was established within the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, following its transfer from the South African Police Service on 1 April 2006.

Members of the Forensic Pathology Service, including long-serving retirees Kevin Jones (third from left) and John Retief (third from right). (Image supplied)

The integration of the service into the health sector strengthened how medico-legal death investigations are conducted in the Western Cape.

By placing forensic pathology within a public health environment, while working closely with the criminal justice system, investigations are designed to be scientifically sound and ethically conducted.

Reflecting on the service’s development, Dr Itumeleng Molefe highlighted improvements in governance and investigative quality, “The Western Cape Forensic Pathology Service continues to strengthen clinical governance and improve the quality of medico-legal death investigations in the province,” said Dr Molefe.

“These improvements support accountability, patient safety and ongoing quality improvement across the health system.”

Advancing forensic science and supporting families

Over time, the Forensic Pathology Service has strengthened its investigative capacity in ways that directly benefit families and communities.

Improved governance and case review processes mean deaths are examined more consistently and accurately, helping families access clear answers.

Partnerships with academic and scientific institutions have supported complex identification and DNA investigations, allowing missing persons to be identified and returned to their families.

Efforts to trace and identify unknown deceased persons have also reduced the number of individuals buried without being identified.

Using data to improve public safety and prevent deaths

Beyond individual cases, the service provides information that supports public safety. Anonymised forensic data from medico-legal investigations contributes to injury prevention, violence surveillance and public health planning.

By sharing insights with government partners, the service helps identify patterns of fatal injury, inform prevention efforts and support evidence-based decision-making aimed at reducing violence and preventable deaths.

Honouring the people behind the work

For long-serving deputy director Stephen Cloete, who has dedicated more than three decades to the service, the work has always focused on families.

“This profession is not just a job, it is a calling,” he said.

“The most meaningful part of my work has been helping families identify their loved ones and find closure.”

This milestone year also recognises long-serving staff and retirees, including John Retief, who retires after nearly 40 years of service, and Kevin Jones, who concludes 38 years of service at the end of March 2026.

Vonita Thomson, director for the Forensic Pathology Service, said: “As we celebrate 20 years of the Western Cape Forensic Pathology Service, it is important to acknowledge our teams.

They attend death scenes, conduct post-mortem examinations, support families and manage complex investigations during some of the most difficult moments in people’s lives.”

Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger said, “On the 20th anniversary of our Forensic Pathology Services, we honour a service that stands at the intersection of dignity and justice."

“Every person who comes into the care of FPS is treated with respect, and every case handled with professionalism and integrity. Their work not only supports our justice system but brings answers and closure to families in their most difficult moments.”