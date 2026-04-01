Mining and property leaders to unveil scalable solutions to cut water demand

Water security is rising rapidly on corporate agendas as supply constraints and tariff pressures intensify.

Source: Supplied. Mining, manufacturing and property leaders to share how they are cutting water demand through reuse and closed-loop systems at Water Security Africa.

At Water Security Africa, co-located with Enlit Africa 2026, which is set to run from Tuesday, 19 May to Thursday, 21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, industry leaders will present practical strategies to cut water demand through reuse, recycling and closed-loop systems.

With industry responsible for up to 20% of global withdrawals, the SAICE CPD-accredited programme highlights scalable, real-world solutions.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering's CPD-accredited programme will showcase practical approaches to reducing demand, improving water governance and building resilient water systems on-site and across supply chains.

Sector case studies and stewardship sessions include:

Mining: closed-loop tailings systems, high recycling rates, and pathways towards zero-liquid discharge approaches

closed-loop tailings systems, high recycling rates, and pathways towards zero-liquid discharge approaches Agro-processing: recovering water from production processes, condensate capture and fit-for-purpose reuse

recovering water from production processes, condensate capture and fit-for-purpose reuse Hospitality and healthcare: greywater recycling, rainwater systems and demand reduction programmes that can be adapted across portfolios

greywater recycling, rainwater systems and demand reduction programmes that can be adapted across portfolios Property: on-site treatment and reuse solutions designed to reduce exposure to supply unreliability across commercial building portfolios

Bridging water gaps

The programme also connects corporate water stewardship to municipal and catchment realities, including how loss reduction and better network performance improve supply stability and reduce system-wide costs.

Source: Supplied.

“Many organisations have already proven that major reductions in water demand are possible without compromising operations,” said Claire Volkwyn, head of content, Vuka Group. “At Water Security Africa, leaders will share the systems, governance and investment cases behind those results so others can replicate them.”

Confirmed speakers include Darshana Myronidis (Virgin Group UK), Petrus Swanepoel (Mediclinic), Molatelo Motau (Heineken), John van Wyk (Harmony Gold), Zomakahle Ndlovu (Inkomathi Usuthu Catchment Management Agency), Desiree Moima (Gauteng Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and Martjie Cloete (Growthpoint Properties), alongside municipal and utility leaders addressing the broader system context.