TRC Housing Assistance Reparations initiative launched in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that providing housing to victims of apartheid-era violence is not merely an act of generosity, but a “moral obligation".

Source: GCIS. President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at the launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Housing Assistance Reparations programme in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, 7 April 2026 he linked the initiative directly to restoring dignity and advancing national reconciliation.

Through this programme, concrete support in the form of housing grants will be extended to those affected by historical injustices, underlining the government’s commitment to healing and reparative justice.

“Today, we are marking the implementation of regulations that allow victims of apartheid, identified through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process, to receive housing assistance from the State.

“This reflects our commitment as a country to recognising and healing the divisions of our past, and to honouring all those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land.”

The President emphasised that while truth-telling was central to the TRC process, it was not sufficient on its own.

“As a country, we understand that truth alone is not sufficient to repair the harm that was done. We know that reconciliation cannot be enduring without reparations."

President Ramaphosa said Ndwedwe was one of the communities deeply affected by political violence in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“People were forced to flee their homes. Homes were burned and property was destroyed. Many innocent lives were lost. Families were rendered homeless and broken up. Many people lost their livelihoods and access to their land. The effects of the violence lasted for many years and some still persist to this day.”

Much-needed support

He noted that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had documented hundreds of cases of violence in the area, formally recognising residents as victims of gross human rights violations.

“Ndwedwe stands as a powerful site of memory and survival, representing rural communities whose suffering often received less public attention but was no less devastating,” President Ramaphosa said.

The newly implemented housing assistance regulations, published in January 2026, flow directly from TRC recommendations and set out how verified beneficiaries will receive support.

Housing grants handover

“The confirmed beneficiaries are eligible to receive a once-off grant for housing assistance or the construction of a new home,” he said.

The President revealed that 220 beneficiaries have been approved in Ndwedwe, with symbolic cheques representing R40m in cumulative assistance handed over during the launch.

“The handover of these symbolic cheques today affirms our belief that reconciliation and reparations must be concrete and tangible,” he said.

Linking the programme to broader constitutional commitments, the President said housing remains central to human dignity.

“Our Constitution places a clear obligation on the State to take reasonable legislative and other measures, within available resources, to progressively realise everyone’s right of access to adequate housing.

“Our Constitution places housing as a fundamental pillar of human dignity, safety and security.”

As South Africa marks 30 years of its democratic Constitution, President Ramaphosa said the country must remain committed to addressing historical injustices.

“We affirm that our future is built on remembering our past and correcting the injustices that were committed.

“United by one Constitution, inspired by one shared destiny, we recommit to completing the work of nation-building that was begun in 1994.”

He added that government would continue working to ensure that victims of apartheid-era injustices receive support and recognition: “The task of building a truly united, just and equal society continues. We will not rest until all our people can live in peace, security and comfort."