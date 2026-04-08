US tech giant’s R890m land buy signals SA's data centre expansion boom

In a significant development for South Africa’s commercial land and infrastructure landscape, US‑based digital‑infrastructure leader Equinix Inc. has acquired R890 m worth of land in Johannesburg and Cape Town to underpin an ambitious data-centre expansion strategy.

Source: Pexels.

The Nasdaq‑listed company has secured approximately 327,000 m² of strategically located land, positioning itself to develop additional facilities capable of delivering an estimated 160 MW of new data‑centre capacity.

According to Equinix’s South Africa managing director, Sandile Dube, these investments will be funded internally, and similar land acquisitions will shape future phases of growth in the country.

For property developers and construction professionals, this move reflects a broader shift in real-estate demand away from traditional office, retail, and industrial spaces toward data‑intensive infrastructure assets.

South Africa’s role as a regional technology hub already accounts for roughly 75% of the continent’s total data‑centre capacity, and the Equinix land purchases are expected to reinforce this status.

The new sites are intended to support Equinix’s ongoing rollout of digital infrastructure, which intersects closely with global demand for cloud computing and artificial‑intelligence (AI) workloads. The company first entered the Johannesburg market in 2024 and has since expanded its footprint to meet rising needs from hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise customers alike.

Data-centre premium

Industry analysts note that data-centre real estate now competes with traditional property sectors for land, power, and connectivity resources. The global surge in cloud adoption, edge computing, and AI applications has made data centres a premium real-estate category, particularly in gateway cities with robust infrastructure.

South Africa’s established connectivity, coupled with its strategic position for regional digital traffic, makes it especially attractive for these developments.

Digital infrastructure surge

For construction and property developers, the Equinix transactions underscore a strategic inflection point: land suitable for data centres is increasingly valued not just for location, but for access to power, network connectivity, and scalability.

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow across Africa, similar land plays are likely to emerge, reshaping industrial property markets and development priorities in the years ahead.