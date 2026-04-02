Record-breaking pledges signal renewed investor confidence in SA

South Africa has entered a new phase of economic momentum, securing its highest-ever investment commitments at the 2026 South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC).

Source: GCIS.

Closing the event in Sandton, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the scale of pledges—both in value and project volume—as a defining milestone since the investment drive began in 2018.

The record-breaking commitments signal renewed investor confidence and position the country to translate pledges into tangible growth, job creation, and long-term economic recovery in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

“The cumulative value of the pledges made at this conference is the highest we have achieved since the first South Africa Investment Conference. It is also the highest number of projects.

“Much of this is domestic capital, demonstrating the strong and growing confidence of South African investors in our own economy,” the President said.

Multi-sector growth drive

The large share of the commitments from domestic investors was complemented by a sharp rise in foreign direct investment and participation from development finance institutions.

President Ramaphosa said the breadth of investments across all nine provinces demonstrates that growth is no longer concentrated but increasingly distributed across the country’s economic landscape.

Major announcements included a R10.4bn investment by Toyota in KwaZulu-Natal to support the automotive sector’s energy transition, while Sasol committed R60bn to modernising operations in Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Other investments span mining, renewable energy, infrastructure and global business services including projects expected to create thousands of jobs, such as Teleperformance’s R145m investment set to generate 2,600 employment opportunities.

“These investments span across all nine provinces, affirming their potential as engine rooms of growth,” President Ramaphosa said.

Reform drives confidence

Beyond the figures, the President highlighted South Africa’s structural advantages, including a sophisticated financial sector, advanced infrastructure, abundant renewable energy resources and a youthful population.

He also underscored the importance of the country’s constitutional democracy, noting that the rule of law remains a cornerstone for investor confidence.

“South Africa’s investment case is not in doubt, and the reform agenda has proven to be consistent and measurable,” he said.

However, the President cautioned that while sentiment has improved, the country must now translate commitments into tangible economic activity.

“As we leave this conference, let us carry forward the momentum. This is just the start — we still have much farther to go. Let us turn commitments into projects on the ground and translate plans to progress,” he said.

The President reiterated the government’s ambition to double fixed investment levels over time, as part of efforts to unlock faster, more inclusive economic growth.

“South Africa is rising. Those who see our economy’s potential and invest now will be rewarded in years to come. We look forward to walking this journey of growth and change with you until the next investment conference,” the President said.