South African businesses are rethinking the true cost of office space

Trend Group highlights that smart technology and human-centred workplace design are helping organisations unlock productivity, attract talent and reduce operational costs.

The office is no longer just a place to work but has become a strategic business asset that can directly influence productivity, employee retention, operational efficiency and long-term profitability.

According to Trend Group, many organisations remain focused on reducing office costs, especially considering rental pressures. A new report by TPN Credit Bureau finds that many businesses are downsizing through smaller footprints and hybrid work models. This overlooks the significant value that intelligent workplace design can deliver.

While productivity can increase from remote work, it also has a negative impact on employee connection and digital burnout. For example, Forbes highlights that 69% of remote workers report increased burnout from digital communication tools and 53% of remote workers state it is more difficult to feel connected to their coworkers.

From overhead to opportunity

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), smart building technologies and workplace analytics are transforming offices into responsive environments that support the way people work. This trend is accelerating globally. According to JLL’s 2025 Global Real Estate Technology Survey, 92% of corporate occupiers are already running AI pilots within their real estate and workplace functions, highlighting the growing role of data and analytics in workplace decision making.

Modern workplaces generate valuable data through occupancy sensors, booking systems, environmental controls and collaboration platforms. These insights allow organisations to understand how spaces are being used and make informed decisions about workplace design.

Many businesses are surprised to discover how much of their office space is underutilised. Recent workplace benchmarking research reveals that average office utilisation rates globally remain between 55% and 65%, reflecting the ongoing impact of hybrid work and highlighting the need for better space optimisation. Data-driven workplace strategies help organisations optimise space, improve employee experience and maximise the value of every square metre.

Smarter spaces, lower costs

Intelligent workplace systems can help businesses reduce operational expenses while improving functionality. Smart lighting, climate control and energy management systems adjust automatically according to occupancy levels, reducing unnecessary resource consumption.

Globally, smart building technologies have demonstrated the potential to significantly reduce energy usage while enabling more efficient space utilisation and lowering long-term operational costs. For South African organisations facing rising property costs, energy challenges and growing sustainability requirements, these technologies are increasingly becoming business necessities rather than optional upgrades.

Intelligent workplace systems can help businesses reduce operational expenses while improving functionality. Smart lighting, climate control and energy management systems adjust automatically according to occupancy levels, reducing unnecessary resource consumption.

The workplace is now a talent strategy

The rise of hybrid work has fundamentally changed employee expectations. Rather than serving as the default location for work, the office has become a destination for collaboration, innovation, connection and focused work. As a result, workplace quality now plays an increasingly important role in attracting and retaining talent.

Well-designed workplaces that integrate collaboration technology, flexible work areas, ergonomic furniture and wellness-focused design elements can improve employee engagement, strengthen organisational culture and enhance overall performance.

While technology plays a critical role, Trend Group emphasises that successful workplace transformation depends on balancing digital innovation with human-centred design. The most effective workplaces are not those with the most technology. They are the environments that help people collaborate more effectively, perform at their best and feel connected to their organisation.

Technology-enabled workplace environments

Trend Group has delivered technology-enabled workplace environments across sectors including finance, telecommunications, enterprise software and professional services. Projects such as BASF South Africa and Boston Consulting Group demonstrate how modern workplaces are being designed to support flexibility, wellbeing and organisational performance.

As workplace expectations continue to evolve, Trend Group believes organisations must move beyond viewing office space purely as a cost centre. The true cost of an office extends far beyond monthly rent.

It includes lost productivity, missed opportunities for collaboration, talent retention challenges and the impact of workplace experience on organisational culture. Businesses that recognise this are positioning themselves for long-term success.



