Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRCapital LegacyGreenCapeCity Lodge HotelEdge GrowthAICPA & CIMASAICASA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    South Africa says reform agenda in progress after Fitch affirms ratings

    By Kopano Gumbi
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    South Africa's National Treasury said its plan to reduce expenditure and raise revenue, while implementing critical reforms, was in progress after credit-rating agency Fitch affirmed its debt rating at "BB-" with a stable outlook.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Fitch said that key drivers affecting its decision to keep South Africa below investment grade include the country's high debt-to-GDP ratio, low growth and high levels of inequality.

    The ratings agency said that the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) after the 29 May 2024 general elections lowers short-term uncertainty and that the reform programme could contribute to modestly increasing real GDP growth.

    Fitch acknowledged the marked improvement in power utility Eskom's performance this year, but highlighted that ongoing challenges at state logistics group Transnet continue to constrain growth.

    South Africa's National Treasury said in response that the government would continue to implement 'Operation Vulindlela', a programme aimed at accelerating reforms in network industries.

    "Extensive reforms in energy, freight, water, and telecommunications are also in progress," it said in a statement.

    The Treasury also said that fiscal consolidation efforts would continue and further steps to reduce borrowing over the medium term were being taken.

    Read more: Fitch, Credit ratings, Kopano Gumbi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz