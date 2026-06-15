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    R&B star Kehlani announces South African tour dates

    South African music fans are set to welcome one of contemporary R&B's biggest stars, as two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced South African dates for The Kehlani World Tour, with special guest Destin Conrad.
    15 Jun 2026
    15 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Presented by Big Concerts, the tour will make stops at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria and the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town in December 2026, bringing Kehlani's acclaimed live performance to local audiences as part of a global touring schedule.

    Known for chart-topping hits and a distinctive blend of R&B, soul and pop influences, Kehlani has established herself as one of the most influential voices in contemporary music.

    The South African leg of the tour follows continued international success and strong demand from fans across multiple markets.

    The announcement also highlights a range of ticket access opportunities for fans, including exclusive presale options through Mastercard and the Big Concerts Fan Club.

    Presale and ticket information

    Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in South Africa. The Mastercard Presale runs from Wednesday, 17 June at 9am until Friday, 19 June at 8:59am, available with any Mastercard.

    In addition, World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders will receive preferred ticket access to some of the best available tickets from 9am on Friday, 19 June. Further information is available via priceless.com/music.

    The Big Concerts Fan Club presale begins at 9am on Thursday, 18 June and continues until 8:59am on Friday, 19 June. Existing Fan Club members are encouraged to monitor their inboxes and the Big Concerts website for further details.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9sm on Friday, 19 June via kehlaniworldtour.com, ticketmaster.co.za and bigconcerts.co.za.

    The announcement marks another major international touring event for South Africa's live entertainment sector, reinforcing the country's position as a key destination for global music tours and large-scale live experiences.

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